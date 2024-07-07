Fulham are ready to launch a new and improved bid to sign a classy Arsenal star who has reluctantly been given the green light to leave, and one report strongly suggests a deal WILL be agreed.

The Gunners are aiming to reinforce what is already a deep and star-studded squad this summer. David Raya has joined in a permanent deal following a successful loan spell last season. Arsenal triggered their £27m option to buy in the goalkeeper’s loan agreement from Brentford last week.

Riccardo Calafiori has agreed personal terms and discussions over the transfer fee are now in full swing.

Chelsea had given consideration to entering the frame and torpedoing Arsenal’s move, though the Blues have completed an alternative deal that now paves the way for Calafiori to join the Gunners…

Elsewhere, a new winger is wanted amid surprise reports Arsenal have served up Eddie Nketiah in a cash-plus-player bid for Barcelona ace Raphinha.

TEAMtalk has been told a move for Wolves talisman Pedro Neto is a more realistic outcome with regards to making an addition on the flanks. Talks with the player’s agency have already taken place.

But to free up room and help balance the books, plenty of exits are anticipated too.

One of the most lucrative sales Arsenal are willing to sanction is the exit of homegrown star, Emile Smith Rowe.

Game over for Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal

The sales of academy graduates represent pure profit on the balance sheet and as such, greatly enhance a club’s spending power.

Smith Rowe had looked like he could play a starring role for the Gunners upon establishing himself in the first team a few seasons ago.

However, injuries have largely put his career on hold and during that time, Arsenal have evolved in his absences.

Martin Odegaard is the creator-in-chief, while Kai Havertz has also proven himself an excellent operator in a box-to-box midfield role. The club’s embarrassment of riches on the flanks also ensures Smith Rowe has very little chance of receiving minutes out wide.

As such, Arsenal have reluctantly greenlit Smith Rowe’s sale, with reports stating they’ll cash in if bids in the £25m-£30m range are tabled.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, recently confirmed a move within London is probable.

“Emile Smith Rowe could be one to watch as well,” began Sheth. “A couple of clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace are definitely interested in Emile Smith Rowe.

“I know Mikel Arteta has always talked him up, but he’s just had a few injury problems at the wrong time for Arsenal, and has seen other players come in.

“Effectively, he’s not going to be able to get back into the team on a regular basis.”

According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Smith Rowe’s likeliest next destination is Fulham.

Tempting Fulham bid inbound

The Cottagers have reportedly already seen two bids knocked back, though Nixon stated they ‘won’t take no for an answer.’

Fulham are hellbent on signing Smith Rowe who has a huge admirer in the form of manager Marco Silva.

As such, Fulham reportedly intend to lodge a new and improved third bid that they hope will be enough to seal a deal.

How much they will put on the table wasn’t made clear. Nonetheless, given it will be bigger than bids one and two and both clubs are keen to strike an agreement, a deal is clearly there for the making.

