Mikel Arteta can give Arsenal the ‘X-Factor’ and ruin the transfer plans of Manchester United by signing Michael Olise alongside another electric Premier League ace, according to a reporter.

Olise has missed large chunks of the season for Crystal Palace due to hamstring issues. However, when he has been fit, the right winger has excelled.

Indeed, his record stands at seven goals and four assists in 14 Premier League games so far. Alongside Ebere Eze, he is one of the main sources of creativity for Palace, and the pair shone during the 5-2 thrashing of West Ham United over the weekend.

Olise had the opportunity to leave Palace last summer as Chelsea matched his £35million release clause. But the Frenchman left Chelsea stunned when he opted to continue his development at Selhurst Park by penning a new contract that got rid of his cheap release clause.

Olise is now protected by a £70m exit clause, though he could still be on the move this summer. TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Chelsea are in contact with Palace as they try to beat Man Utd in the race for Olise.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Olise as a key target for his new era at Old Trafford, but Arsenal are also in the frame.

Arteta’s side could take their attack to the next level by signing the 22-year-old alongside £60m-rated Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto.

Of course, both players excel on the right flank, though they could play together as Olise has the ability to shine more centrally, too.

Arsenal target has ‘undoubted quality’

In an interview with CaughtOffside, Arsenal insider Charles Watts discussed the Gunners’ pursuit of both attackers.

“Michael Olise is an interesting name that has been thrown into the mix. All the top sides will be looking at him, they have to be because of his undoubted quality and the fact that he has a release clause,” the journalist said.

“Whether his injury issues put the top clubs off remains to be seen, but he would certainly give Arsenal some X-Factor, which is something they perhaps are missing a bit when it comes to the final third.

“My understanding is one of the big things Arsenal are looking to add this summer is someone who can come in and do something a bit different in attack.

“Someone who can maybe open the game up by himself with a piece of individual magic when teams are sitting in and frustrating Arsenal. Olise is certainly someone who meets that criteria, so it will be one to keep an eye on.

“Pedro Neto has long been a target of Arsenal, he’s a player they admire greatly. But again, his injury issues have to be a concern and might stop the club from firming up their interest.”

On his day, Neto is a brilliant player who can cause any defence in the Premier League serious issues. But the Portuguese has been hampered by injuries during his time at Wolves, so a £60m swoop for him would come with an element of risk.

