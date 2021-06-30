The emotional return of Aaron Ramsey to Arsenal is looking more and more likely with just one major hurdle to clear for the deal to come to fruition.

That’s the angle from Italy, via Calciomercato, as cited by Sport Witness, who report Ramsey’s “divorce” with Juventus this summer is a formality.

The 30-year-old Wales star left Arsenal for Juve on a free transfer in July 2019. His time though with the Old Lady has not run smoothly. Form and fitness have hampered his time in Serie A and a summer exit looks to be on the cards.

Ramsey himself hinted as much recently when he said: “I want a place where I can feel good again.

“There have been many factors and changes that I haven’t been used to.

“So, I take it into my own hands and have the right people around me to try to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I am feeling good and confident again.”

There is plenty of interest in the former Cardiff man with Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Everton all in the “background”, per the source.

And Il Bianconero claims Ramsey has two concrete offers on the table from both the Toffees and the Hammers.

Ramsey though has his heart set on a return to north London and a move back to the Gunners is his “priority”.

Juventus are keen to get Ramsey’s massive wage off their books. He is understood to have penned a four-year contract worth as much as £400,000 a week, before tax.

Juve want to “restore order”. Ramsey wants to return to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s side “would gladly take him back”.

So it appears a transfer is getting closer, although one big sticking point will be the price, or lack of it.

Arsenal will only proceed with a deal if Ramsey returns to The Emirates on a free transfer.

That may be a small price to pay for Juventus to clear the player from the wage bill.

Berge transfer hopes

Meanwhile, Arsenal still have the potential to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge if a transfer for Albert Sambi Lokonga falls through, a report claims.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has identified his team’s engine room as a priority in this summer’s transfer window. Thomas Partey bolstered the ranks in October, but another addition would make the midfield more formidable. Furthermore, Switzerland hero Granit Xhaka is reportedly slowly edging closer to a move to Roma.

As a result, Anderlecht’s Lokonga has become Arsenal’s key target for the middle of the park. The Belgian supposedly agreed his contract earlier this month, leaving the transfer fee as the only obstacle.

Arsenal look to be breaking through that barrier, too, after submitting an increased bid.

However, Blades midfielder Berge has remained in the background as a reported target in recent weeks.

But while Napoli have had the strongest recent links with the Norwegian, Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via Inside Futbol) that the Serie A club have had a proposal rejected.

The Naples side are willing to pay €10million (£8.6million) for Berge, an offer which United have immediately rejected.

While Napoli will supposedly work to reach an agreement with the South Yorkshire outfit, the door remains open for Arsenal to make a move if they wish.

