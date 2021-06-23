Arsenal nearing £40m windfall as Arteta begins clear-out with unwanted trio

Arsenal are poised to receive £40m to reinvest in their squad after a trio of unwanted players are nearing their departures, per a report.

Mikel Arteta faces an uphill struggle to guide the Gunners back to where they want to be. The lack of European football next season may prove an unwanted benefit. But overseeing a successful transfer window this summer will undoubtedly be the biggest factor in their quest.

Arsenal’s needs within their squad are far-reaching. However, one area in particular has been tipped to experience major surgery.

Midfield has seen the likes of James Maddison, Guido Rodriguez and Philippe Coutinho tipped to follow the impending arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga. However, before doing so, the deadwood must first be cleared.

According to FootballLondon, Arsenal are in the advanced stages of doing just that.

Firstly Matteo Guendouzi has reportedly ‘agreed personal terms with Marseille’. The Frenchman was shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin last season and appears to have no future at the Emirates.

Talks are said to be currently ongoing with Marseille over how the deal will be structured. Arsenal are seeking a €20m permanent exit, while the French outfit wish to take Guendouzi on loan first with an obligation to buy once the spell concludes.

Secondly, Granit Xhaka remains on course to leave for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

In a similar story, personal terms have been agreed, but the sticking point remains the fee Arsenal desire.

Nevertheless, it is claimed all sides have come to the conclusion that his time in North London is nearing its end. That would suggest they would be willing to compromise on their demands to shift the Swiss international off the books.

Finally, Lucas Torreira is tipped to join Lazio with talks currently ongoing. The Uruguayan made an emotional plea to leave the Gunners after family tragedy struck last season.

Arsenal are said to want ‘two instalments of €10m’ for the midfielder. Adding further fuel to the fire, they are deemed ‘keen’ to wrap up a move with all haste.

Arsenal eyes light up over prospect

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a stellar recommendation about the qualities of young defender Aron Sanchez, who they have reportedly asked to spend pre-season with the club.

The 18-year-old Peruvian currently plays for Academia Cantolao in his country’s top division. Indeed, he has played every minute of his team’s campaign so far.

According to Football London, Arsenal have offered the centre-back a trial. Furthermore, they want the youngster to spend the full pre-season with the Gunners to show off his quality.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to the South American market as a new transfer avenue because of new Brexit regulations. The new rules have made signing players from second-tier European clubs tougher.

Speaking to Peru-based outlet Ovacion (via Sport Witness) a source close to Cantolao’s board offered their verdict on the player and the links to Arsenal.

