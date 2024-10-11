Arsenal to battle Newcastle for elite 121-goal forward as Magpies tipped to agree shock sale

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly ready to challenge Newcastle United for the signing of Leroy Sane, while Eddie Howe’s side have surprisingly been backed to sell Harvey Barnes.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a battle is brewing for Sane’s services as Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle have all registered their interest in the Bayern Munich ace. All three Premier League giants are ‘very attentive’ to the forward’s situation as he has yet to agree a new contract in Bavaria and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

The former Manchester City star is described as someone who could be a ‘lethal weapon’ for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta hunts Premier League and Champions League success.

Arteta is on the hunt for top-class stars who can take his forward line to the next level and Sane, who has netted 121 goals in 455 games throughout his career, is an option being firmly considered.

Arsenal believe Sane’s pace and dribbling ability will give opposition defenders plenty to worry about. Although, Sane would have to rotate with Bukayo Saka for a starting spot in his favoured position on the right flank.

Fichajes add that Newcastle can be viewed as the team ‘most determined’ to sign the Germany star. Thanks to their wealthy owners, Newcastle now have the funds required to meet Sane’s big wage demands.

It is claimed that Newcastle view Sane as a ‘key piece’ of their future project who can help them get closer to challenging for Premier League titles.

The Magpies also like the fact that Sane has played in the Premier League before, with City no less, which means he should adapt to life at St James’ Park quickly.

The third English club on Sane’s trail is Chelsea. The report states that Sane’s time at Bayern is ‘drawing to a close’ and Chelsea have put themselves in the mix to snap him up, despite Enzo Maresca’s plentiful options in wide areas.

Although, Arsenal and Newcastle are seemingly ahead of Chelsea in the race for the 28-year-old at this stage.

This update comes after German journalist Christian Falk revealed on October 4 that Newcastle can make themselves ‘serious suitors’ for Sane if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea will face competition for Sane from Barcelona. Their manager, Hansi Flick, is trying to convince Sane to reunite with him in Catalonia after the pair previously worked together at Bayern.

Sane in, Barnes out?

While Sane is a transfer option Newcastle are considering for 2025, the Magpies could look to move fellow winger Barnes on if they can make a profit on the £38million (€45.4m / $49.7m) signing, according to one observer.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Manchester United and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown said: “They’ve got Barnes who they could cash in on.

“It’s an interesting one because they’ve had their issues with PSR and in terms of buying anybody, so they need to sell somebody.

“Well, the main people they can sell are their star players, and they don’t want to do that.

“Barnes seems to have an impact when he plays, but then he’ll be benched or taken off.

“I’ve heard there a plenty of people keeping an eye on his situation after the way he’s started the season and I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody makes a move.

“They’ll look at it and think they could raise some money from his sale if someone comes in.

“Then, they’re looking at getting Leroy Sane on a free, so to get money for Barnes and then get Sane as his replacement is certainly a possibility.”

Arsenal star wanted in Spain; Newcastle winger chase

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have earmarked Arsenal’s William Saliba as a potential statement signing to improve their defence in 2025.

Madrid will reportedly prioritise Saliba over Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero, and TEAMtalk can confirm the interest in the Gunners centre-back.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will find it very tough to complete such a deal. TEAMtalk understands that Saliba is very happy in North London and it will take an astronomical offer to convince Arsenal to sell.

Elsewhere, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle are leading several Premier League rivals in the chase for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, who is an alternative to Sane.

Liverpool and Tottenham have previously been credited with interest in Semenyo, who has enjoyed a great start to the campaign.

But Newcastle have positioned themselves at the front of the queue to agree a deal with Bournemouth.

Howe’s side will keep tabs on the 24-year-old over the coming months and are seriously considering making an offer in January.

Where would Sane fit in at Premier League suitors?

While Sane can play across the front line, he has admitted that he prefers to start on the right wing.

“I usually played on the left at City, but as a youth player and at Schalke, I played on the right,” he said. “My favourite position is on the right wing. I feel most comfortable there.”

Chelsea already have a lot of options in that area and Noni Madueke has made a strong start to the 2024/25 season, scoring five goals in eight appearances.

Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Cole Palmer can also play on the right wing, while highly-rated teenager Estevao is set to join Chelsea from Palmeiras next summer.

Arsenal have Saka, who has established himself as one of the best right wingers in the world.

But the 23-year-old England international plays almost every minute of every game for Arsenal and another option in that position would allow Mikel Arteta to rest him in some games.

A move to Newcastle could also make a lot of sense for Sane as they would be able to offer him regular first-team football.

The Magpies are looking to sell Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy hasn’t been convincing in the right-wing role at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Howe has also used Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes on the right wing but they both prefer to play on the opposite flank and cut inside onto their stronger right foot.