Arsenal to challenge Liverpool for in-form Champions League striker who downed Real Madrid

Arsenal are poised to battle a host of clubs including Liverpool and Newcastle United for deadly Lille ace Jonathan David, according to reports.

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are firmly in the mix for the centre-forward as they look to sign an elite goalscorer in 2025. But the Gunners will have to fend off a host of other clubs to secure his signature.

Gigantic Serie A trio Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan have all joined the race for David, too.

The report states that there will be a ‘huge clamour’ to sign the 24-year-old as he is available on the cheap.

David’s Lille contract expires next summer, which means he could either leave for free at that stage or via a cut-price deal in January.

It is thought that a bid worth just €25million (£21m / US$27.6m) would tempt Lille into selling this winter so they do not lose their star striker on a free transfer.

Jonathan David battle intensifies

It is not just major Italian sides who will provide Arsenal with competition for David. Liverpool and Newcastle are among several other Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

On Tuesday, the Italian press stated that Liverpool are at the front of the queue for the Canadian, having drawn up a significant five-and-a-half-year contract for him worth €5m a year (£80,000 per week).

And on September 25, it emerged that Newcastle have opened talks with David’s entourage as they aim to strike a pre-contract agreement.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned as possible suitors for David. Man Utd signed Joshua Zirkzee in the summer but could probably still do with a lethal attacker such as David in their squad, whereas Tottenham are less likely to swoop for him after breaking their transfer record to snare Dominic Solanke.

It is understandable that so many clubs are eager to sign David as he has enjoyed a great start to the new campaign.

His record stands at eight goals and two assists from 12 matches in all competitions so far. That includes the winner as Lille picked up a shock win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

After hitting the post in the 25th minute, David gave Lille the lead just before half time. An Eduardo Camavinga hand ball had given the French side a spot-kick and David stepped up to send goalkeeper Andriy Lunin the wrong way.

Madrid had chances to equalise but could not convert them, with David’s penalty proving to be the winner on a famous night for Lille.

The game will only enhance David’s reputation as he looks to join a giant of European football next year.

Arsenal round-up: UCL praise, exit predicted

Elsewhere, journalist Henry Winter has praised Arsenal for their ‘swagger’ and claimed they look at home playing against the very best sides in Europe.

Following the 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Winter hailed several of Arsenal’s top stars, including Declan Rice, William Saliba and Kai Havertz.

Emmanuel Petit, meanwhile, has stated that Mikel Arteta is better than legendary Arsenal predecessor Arsene Wenger in one aspect.

While Arsenal are flying, their amazing squad has come at a cost for some of their lesser known players. As per TBR Football, defender Jakub Kiwior is ‘expected’ to leave the Emirates next year amid his struggles for game time.

With Kieran Tierney also up for sale, Arsenal are on the hunt for potential replacements at left-back. Miguel Gutierrez (Girona), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia), Nathan Zeze (Nantes) and Vitor Reis (Palmeiras) are the players on Edu’s radar.

Who needs Jonathan David more?

By Samuel Bannister

Arsenal

Securing an upgrade in the centre-forward position is something Arsenal were expected to do this summer, but didn’t – in part due to the progress made by Havertz in a false nine role.

Arsenal have some pacy attackers among their ranks already, which enables them to play in a direct fashion when advancing the ball up the pitch. Furthermore, technical ability on the ball is a crucial component for anyone wanting to get in that team.

Ideally, David likes getting involved with link-up play (he has 20 assists for Lille) and is fast enough to fit in the Arsenal attack, where there might be a perfectly-sized space for him.

Liverpool

At Liverpool, attacking depth is stacked, but Darwin Nunez has flattered to deceive since his potentially record-breaking move from Benfica in 2022.

Diogo Jota has proven to be the more potent finisher, but his versatility means Liverpool could benefit from a reliable out-and-out striker as well.

Their playing style under Arne Slot has focused more on their build-up play compared to how things were in the Jurgen Klopp era, but as long as someone like Mohamed Salah is around – and that’s not to be taken for granted – there will always be a livewire feel to their attack, which players like David could benefit from by getting in the right spaces.

Newcastle

Eddie Howe has instilled an intense style of play at Newcastle, with attackers having to play their part in pressing high.

It’s the kind of system that David may thrive in; only four forwards across Europe’s top five leagues covered more distance while pressing last season.

Newcastle’s main striker is Alexander Isak, who isn’t always available due to injury issues, so David – who has only ever missed three games through injury for Lille – might adapt best in that kind of environment and become an adequate replacement for the Swede.

But in conclusion, unless Isak leaves Newcastle, Arsenal might be the club with the most obvious David-shaped gap.