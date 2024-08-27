Arsenal, Chelsea converge on 86-goal Prem striker amid big Victor Osimhen uncertainty

Arsenal and Chelsea both want the same striker

Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Everton at risk of having to sell the striker for a cut-price fee, according to reports.

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in August 2016 when the Toffees paid Sheffield United £1.5million for his services. Since then, the centre-forward has amassed a record of 68 goals and 18 assists in 249 games for Everton across all competitions.

Calvert-Lewin’s best season came in the 2020-21 campaign, when he managed 21 goals in 39 matches. That included 16 strikes in 33 Premier League appearances as the England star took his game to the next level.

Calvert-Lewin had two injury-hit seasons after that, but he is now back to full fitness and looking to get amongst the goals once again. The 27-year-old is viewed as someone who can be a very good goalscorer and cause opposition centre-backs all sorts of problems when fit for a full season.

With Calvert-Lewin’s current terms due to expire in June 2025, Everton have sent the player’s camp several contract offers. However, all of these approaches have been rebuffed.

Calvert-Lewin knows that by refusing to pen a new deal he has put himself in a strong position to secure a big move.

According to Football Insider, Everton are aware that they might have to sell the attacker for a reduced price in the final days of the summer window. If they decide to keep him, then they risk losing him for even less in January, or potentially on a free transfer next summer.

This concern will play into the hands of Prem rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea. As per a separate update from CaughtOffside, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are among the clubs ‘monitoring his situation’ before the window closes.

Arsenal transfers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin battle on cards

The three interested sides all know that Calvert-Lewin would jump at the chance to join them, as it would represent the next step in his career.

Everton have previously valued their player at more than £40m, but he could now be signed for less than that sum.

Chelsea, in particular, view the Sheffield-born ace as a cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen.

Reports surrounding the Napoli star have ramped up in the last few days, with Saudi club Al-Ahli supposedly striking a £55m agreement for his transfer.

Osimhen has refused the lucrative offer so far, but if Al-Ahli guarantee that an achievable release clause is included in his contract then it is claimed elsewhere that he will consider joining. TEAMtalk, though, understands that his big-money move to the Middle East is off.

The Nigerian still prefers a switch to either Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain, as he knows that heading to Saudi Arabia would be a backwards step.

However, Chelsea or PSG will have to offer far more than that £55m sum to forge an agreement, as Napoli ideally do not want to strengthen another European club.

With Osimhen’s future becoming more uncertain, rather than clearer, Chelsea are seemingly ready to make an approach for Calvert-Lewin instead. But they will not be alone in pursuing the Everton hitman.

