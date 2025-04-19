Chelsea hope to win the race for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres but the goal machine’s stance could see him join rivals Arsenal instead, it has been revealed.

Gyokeres remained at Sporting last summer despite being shortlisted by a host of top clubs in the Premier League and beyond. Sporting held out for €100million (£86m / $114m) for their striker talisman and no side was willing to match that colossal fee.

Gyokeres has gone on to register an incredible 47 goals in 46 appearances this season to cement himself as one of the most lethal centre-forwards around.

Sporting know that the Swedish ace wants to challenge himself at a higher level and have resultantly dropped their demands to a more achievable €70m (£60m / $80m).

The race for Gyokeres’ services is heating up as we edge closer to the start of the summer transfer window.

According to the latest from Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Chelsea are eager to ‘steal’ Gyokeres from Arsenal’s grasp.

The Blues have already captured Manchester United target Geovany Quenda – who will move to Stamford Bridge in summer 2026 – and now they are targeting his Sporting team-mate Gyokeres.

Chelsea are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the 26-year-old and could ‘make a move’ for him in the coming weeks as they seek a top-quality replacement for Nicolas Jackson.

But Enzo Maresca’s side could miss out on the deal to Arsenal. The report adds that Arsenal are ‘well positioned’ to forge an agreement for Gyokeres first.

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta is ‘ready to launch an attack’ to bring Gyokeres to north London, having admired him ever since he was in charge of Atletico Madrid’s transfer business.

Chelsea have made initial contact to gauge Gyokeres’ interest in joining them, but the Blues have been told he sees ‘Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City as his preferred destinations’.

READ NEXT 👇

Arsenal warned 153-game star could submit transfer request unless Arteta changes one thing

Chelsea wages: Top 10 highest-paid players at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal keen on Gyokeres, Ekitike

As Arsenal are the only club out of those three showing concrete interest in Gyokeres, the Gunners can be viewed as favourites as things stand.

Mikel Arteta would love for Arsenal to raid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak, but he is too expensive as he will cost in excess of £120m (€140m / $159m).

This has seen Arsenal move onto other No 9s including Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was claimed earlier this month that 26-cap Sweden international Gyokeres has already said ‘yes’ to joining Arsenal.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Chelsea have made direct contact for Gyokeres after cooling their interest in striker alternative Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal exit agreement; Chelsea want Bayern star

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Arsenal have agreed to inform Real Madrid when they intend to sell one of their superstars.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have supposedly entered discussions for the signing of a Bayern Munich player.

The 28-year-old has ‘opened the door’ to leaving Bayern just two years after first joining.

QUIZ: Think you know Viktor Gyokeres?