Edu to ignite new Arsenal, Man Utd battle with ‘concrete’ move for assist machine

Arsenal are ready to make the first approach for lethal Spain star Nico Williams, despite the attacker also being wanted by a host of other clubs including Manchester United, as per reports.

Williams had a memorable 2023-24 campaign, registering a hugely impressive 17 assists and eight goals in 37 games for Athletic Club. The left winger played a crucial role in Athletic finishing fifth in La Liga and winning the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup), their first piece of silverware in 40 years.

Williams had been heavily linked with a move away from the Basque outfit in the build up to the 2024 January transfer window, as his contract had been due to expire this summer.

But in December, Athletic managed to tie their most valuable player down to a new contract which runs until June 2027.

Although, the new deal includes a €50million (£42m) release clause, which is very enticing for major clubs around Europe given Williams’ fantastic ability.

According to an update from CaughtOffside, there is a good chance the electric Spaniard will end up playing in England next season as Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on him.

Barcelona are huge fans of Williams too, but the superior spending power of Premier League clubs means they will likely miss out.

Man Utd have been tipped to step up their interest in Williams in the near future, but it is Arsenal sporting director Edu who is ready to make the first approach.

Arsenal transfers: Edu to swoop for Nico Williams

Edu is planning a ‘concrete’ move for the 21-year-old and will soon engage in talks with Athletic chiefs as he looks to steal a march on Arsenal’s transfer rivals.

This is not the first time Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea have been backed to tussle for the same player, as all three clubs have expressed interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to solve their centre-forward woes.

While Sesko has ended rumours of a switch to England by agreeing a new contract with Leipzig, that will not happen with Williams.

The La Liga ace would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal, should Edu manage to hold off the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can currently rely on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli at left wing. Martinelli has previously been Arteta’s guaranteed starter on the left flank, but he lost his starting spot to Trossard during the recently completed season.

Given Williams’ unbelievable form and ability to breeze past defenders before setting up one of his team-mates, it is likely the right-footed attacker would seriously push for a starting place at the Emirates.

Martinelli and Trossard need to watch out as Williams has the potential to put up some great numbers for Arsenal while playing alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

