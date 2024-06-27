Arsenal enter talks to sign electric Liverpool forward target who’s been seriously underused at Euro 2024

Arsenal have reportedly opened discussions to try and beat Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for Johan Bakayoko, a player who is hoping his Euro 2024 campaign will improve.

Bakayoko is a left-footed attacker who loves to cut inside from the right wing. He spent time in the Club Brugge and Anderlecht academies before joining PSV’s youth setup in July 2019.

Bakayoko made his first-team debut for PSV in February 2022 but it was the 2022-23 campaign where the wide man really started to make his mark.

He notched seven goals and five assists in 33 games as the Dutch giants finished second in the Eredivisie and won both the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup.

Bakayoko truly established himself as a deadly operator last season, registering a very impressive 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 matches as PSV stormed their way to the Dutch title, retained their domestic Super Cup and reached the Champions League round of 16.

The 21-year-old’s excellent performances have put scouts from top Premier League clubs on alert. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with him in recent months.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Bakayoko is among the wingers Liverpool are looking at in case Mo Salah departs, having set a deadline for the Egyptian’s contract negotiations.

But according to an update from CaughtOffside, Liverpool might be left frustrated in their pursuit of Bakayoko. It has been revealed that Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar has entered into talks with his PSV counterparts to try and help the Gunners win the chase for the electric star.

Arsenal transfers: Johan Bakayoko discussions start

Arsenal have the most concrete interest in Bakayoko, which means he is more likely to join Mikel Arteta’s side than Liverpool or Chelsea at this stage.

Liverpool are only likely to move for the Belgian if Salah or Luis Diaz leave, while Chelsea have identified him as a potential addition to their forward ranks in case Raheem Sterling moves on.

While Arsenal appear to be in a good position to snare Bakayoko, they must still convince the player himself on a move.

Bakayoko is prioritising game time when joining his next club, whereas Arsenal want him to provide competition and cover for current right winger Bukayo Saka.

Bakayoko has had a frustrating Euro 2024 campaign with Belgium so far, as he has only made two substitute appearances and did not even get off the bench during the 2-0 victory over Romania.

Given the fact Belgium’s other wingers are not exactly firing on all cylinders, such as Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku, plus Bakayoko’s brilliant club form, the latter surely deserves more opportunities from national team boss Domenico Tedesco.

