Arsenal are looking to complete a hijack by beating Liverpool in the race for Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, according to a report.

Kerkez joined Bournemouth from Dutch size AZ in July 2023 and went on to make 33 appearances for the Cherries last season. The left-back has hit new heights this term and has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League.

Kerkez has increased his output from just one assist the previous campaign to two goals and six assists in 34 matches this season.

The 21-year-old’s thrilling performances have been crucial to Bournemouth challenging for European qualification under Andoni Iraola.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth chiefs, Iraola and several of the squad’s most valuable stars could be on the move this summer, including Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Antoine Semenyo.

As per GiveMeSport, Liverpool remain ‘frontrunners’ for Kerkez but are now facing serious competition for his services from Arsenal.

Arsenal ‘want to sign’ the full-back as he has dazzled their recruitment staff in recent months.

Kerkez has ‘made it clear’ he wants to take the next step in his career by leaving Bournemouth in the summer, and Arsenal are seemingly ready to pounce.

Mikel Arteta and new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta have identified the Hungary international as a replacement for the likes of Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tierney has already agreed to return to Celtic following the end of his Arsenal contract, and Zinchenko is expected to follow him out of the Emirates.

But Arne Slot is eager to take Kerkez to Anfield, setting up a major transfer battle for his signature.

Slot believes Kerkez is the ideal successor for Andy Robertson, who has been an amazing player for Liverpool but has declined this season.

READ MORE 👉 Roy Keane makes crazy Real Madrid claim ahead of Arsenal second leg

Arsenal battling Liverpool for Milos Kerkez

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on April 2 that Liverpool are on track to land Kerkez, who is valued by Bournemouth at £45million (€52m / $59m).

Liverpool have also been linked with a triple raid on the Cherries for Kerkez as well as Huijsen and Semenyo.

David Ornstein has confirmed that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool met Huijsen’s agent last week as they look to sign the centre-back alongside Kerkez.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will be aiming to use his contacts at Bournemouth to speed up talks for Huijsen and Kerkez, though Arsenal are threatening a hijack for the latter.

Kerkez has been highly rated ever since his spells at AC Milan and AZ as a teenager.

Mathew Ryan, who played alongside Kerkez at AZ, has praised the Arsenal and Liverpool target for his ‘unique skillset’ and his ‘powerful’ attributes.

Arsenal eyeing Serie A forward; next Liverpool contract ‘sealed’

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping tabs on an AC Milan star after learning they may be unable to sign their top winger target.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have ended speculation around Mo Salah’s future by tying him down to a new two-year deal.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that their next contract is ‘sealed’, while Paul Joyce has debunked a theory about Salah.

QUIZ: Most expensive Arsenal signings 2014-2024