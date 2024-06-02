Arsenal transfers: Fulham join growing list of clubs chasing former Arteta favourite

Fulham have reportedly joined a growing list of clubs chasing an almost-forgotten Arsenal attacker in the summer transfer window.

There isn’t expected to be too much movement at The Emirates this summer, with Mikel Arteta only though to be looking it a few additions at most.

Indeed, there is more chance of outgoings, and Emile Smith Rowe could well be one of the more high-profile exits.

Smith Rowe broke into the Arsenal side following loan spells at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield but has struggled for game time over the last two seasons, as the north London side have challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The England international has not been helped by knee and ankle injuries that meant he was limited to just three league starts this season, with a further 10 coming off the bench.

To that end, the Gunners are now prepared to listen to offers for a number of fringe players this summer with Smith Rowe among them.

There are reports on Italian giants Napoli pursuing a deal for the 23-year-old, who has been a target for Aston Villa and Chelsea in the past.

Arteta remains a Smith Rowe fan

His last Arsenal start was in the 2-0 win over Luton in April, with Arteta singling him out for special praise following the win.

“I was really impressed with him,” Arteta said of Smith Rowe. “He has been training really well and we felt the game could suit us.

“I love him as a player, it is a joy to watch how he moves and how he changes direction. He was physical today without the ball, he wanted to make things happen. It was difficult to stop him and he helped us a lot to win the game.”

Smith Rowe is expected to be joined on the for-sale list by the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah as Arteta looks to freshen up his squad and improve on key areas to mount an even stronger title challenge next season.