Incredible Aaron Ramsdale price tag sees Arsenal leave Chelsea, Wolves stunned

Aaron Ramsdale could be priced out of a move away from Arsenal

Arsenal have left Premier League rivals including Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers shocked by reportedly demanding a huge fee for Aaron Ramsdale, despite the goalkeeper not even being No 1 at the Emirates.

Ramsdale only made 11 appearances for Arsenal during the 2023-24 campaign – including just six in the Premier League – due to Arsenal signing rival keeper David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. Raya joined the Gunners on an initial loan, but he has impressed Mikel Arteta and is now poised to sign permanently for an extra £27million this summer.

Arteta wants to have two top players in each position to help Arsenal finally get the better of Manchester City, and that includes in goal. But Ramsdale knows that his career is at risk of stagnating if he continues warming the bench in North London.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on Euros duty with England, has previously been linked with Newcastle United, but the Magpies are instead pursuing Burnley’s James Trafford.

DON’T MISS – Transfer Tracker: FIVE clubs chasing goalkeepers, including no-brainer Liverpool move, Man Utd future pick

Chelsea are spying a shock raid on London rivals Arsenal for Ramsdale amid concerns about Robert Sanchez, while TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Wolves would love to sign the Gunners outcast if Jose Sa leaves.

But according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the likes of Chelsea and Wolves have been ‘taken aback’ by Arsenal’s inflated demands for the shot-stopper.

It is claimed that Arsenal want to make a profit on Ramsdale, despite him not even being in their starting eleven anymore.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in August 2021, when they paid Sheffield United an initial £24million – potentially rising to £30m through add-ons – for him.

Arsenal transfers: Aaron Ramsdale left in limbo

Even though Arteta has cast the five-cap international aside, Arsenal are holding out for upwards of £30m before letting him move on.

While Chelsea have the finances to match such an offer, it would be a surprise if they did so. The Blues are more likely to start the bidding at around the £20m mark.

If Arsenal stick to their guns and demand £30m, then this will completely rule Wolves out.

Ramsdale would be gutted if he were to be priced out of a transfer this summer. The former Bournemouth man is already behind Jordan Pickford in the pecking order for England and he stands no chance of being his country’s No 1 while he is acting as deputy to Raya at club level.

While Ramsdale’s future is hanging in the balance, Arteta has reportedly decided to sell left-sided defenders Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney. He would rather rely on the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber at left-back.

Selling Kiwior, Zinchenko and Tierney would also give Arteta more than enough money to raid Ajax for a classy new defender.

READ MORE: Ruthless Arteta to sell £75m Arsenal trio and make room for quality Dutch signing