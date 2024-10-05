Arsenal, Man City given Bruno Guimaraes encouragement after star realises Newcastle ‘dream’

Arsenal and Manchester City have been told what needs to happen before they can sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, with a source close to the player providing their insight.

Brazilian outlet Trivela claim to have spoken to one of Guimaraes’ friends, who has confirmed that ‘many clubs’ are pursuing the midfielder and also explained the circumstances that might see him leave St James’ Park.

“He has a lot of respect from his team-mates and becoming captain was his dream,” the source said.

“There are many clubs interested, but there’s only business if they resolve things with Newcastle first. Bruno will not take a stand [for an exit]. It has to come from the club wanting to sell.”

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk in July that Arsenal or Man City should be able to sign Guimaraes if they submit a bid worth around £80million (€95.5m / US$105m).

The Brazil star previously had a £100m (€119.5m / US$131.2m) release clause in his Newcastle contract, but that has since expired.

£80m is clearly a lot of money to pay, but Guimaraes could well be worth it as he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Newcastle.

Plus, Arsenal and City have both paid more than that sum to strengthen their teams in the past. Declan Rice cost Arsenal £105m (€125.5m / US$137.8m), while City paid £100m for Jack Grealish in August 2021.

Bruno Guimaraes not pushing for Newcastle exit

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this year that Guimaraes will not actively push for a move away from St James’ Park, and that has now been confirmed by Trivela’s source. The 26-year-old has a great relationship with the Newcastle faithful and if he is to leave, then he wants to do so on good terms.

It is clear that Guimaraes would have a better chance of winning trophies in the next couple of seasons if he joined either Arsenal or Man City, as they are currently two of the best teams in England.

However, Guimaraes may decide to spend his prime years at Newcastle. After all, the Magpies have plans to reach the level of Arsenal and City in the future and start to win major trophies.

If Guimaraes were to join Arsenal, then he would likely help the Gunners replace Thomas Partey and play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

City, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a new midfielder who can bolster their ranks while Rodri recovers from ACL surgery. But it is unclear what would happen to Guimaraes at the Etihad once Rodri returns to full fitness next season.

Arsenal round-up: Real Madrid threat, Barcelona pursuit

Meanwhile, Arsenal are at serious risk of missing out on Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid, as per reports.

Arsenal have registered their interest in the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder but Madrid are ‘advancing’ in talks for him.

Madrid are finding it tough to choose between Jamal Musiala and Wirtz, but they appear to be leaning towards the latter.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have set their sights on Barcelona starlet Arnau Pradas.

The left winger, who represents Spain U19s internationally, is coming towards the end of his Barca contract.

Arsenal could repeat the past signings of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin by raiding the Barca academy for Pradas.