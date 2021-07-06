Arsenal will reportedly not given up hope of signing one of Italy’s Euro 2020 stars, despite heavy, rival interest from Juventus.

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali last week revealed Arsenal have an interest in Manuel Locatelli.

Carnevali also confirmed the Old Lady are pursuing the midfielder, who is preparing for Italy’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Spain on Tuesday night.

“Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli. They have interest, we spoke to Cherubini last week. We have not yet discussed the financial details, but we have a good rapport and will talk it over soon.

“It’s true that there are foreign clubs interested, including Arsenal, and so far they are ahead and are the only side realistically to have made an important proposal for Manuel,” said the club official, via Football Italia.

Things have moved on from there with Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness suggesting the Gunners have made a ‘formal offer’ for the midfielder.

Juventus though have also been tipped to push their claims for the 23-year-old this week as the race to sign Locatelli hots up.

Locatelli has reportedly “made it clear that he doesn’t see other solutions other than Juventus for his future”.

That leaves Arsenal with a big hurdle to clear. What’s more, Juve will meet with Sassuolo in the coming days to hammer out a transfer, according to Il Bianconero.

Juventus loan talk

Arsenal’s resolve though remains and the English club “does not give up” in their bid to land the 13-cap Azzurri star. They apparently have “no intention” of letting Juve have a free run at the player.

And the fact they are the only club to have lodged a concrete bid will go in their favour.

Previous reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport have suggested that Sassuolo are asking for €40m for Locatelli after his starring role at Euro 2020.

It’s a perfect time for Sassuolo to sell on the Lecco-born star. Juventus though are only willing to go up to €30m.

They would rather use player exchanges to make up the fee. Furthermore, Juventus’ offer could be a 12-month loan with an option to buy. That would mean Sassuolo would not receive the money until 2022.

An option that Carnevali is unlikely to go along with.