Arsenal’s two No.10 targets, but Arteta uses back-up plan in warm-up win

Arsenal remain keen on adding an attacking midfielder to their squad this summer with two names understood to be at the top of their list of transfers.

James Maddison from Leicester City is interesting the Gunners, as per Sky Sports. But the outlet insist Leicester “are under no pressure to sell” as Maddison is under contract until 2024.

Therefore it would take a bid in excess of £70m for them to even consider selling the England hopeful. That may well put an end to their interest, but as per the source, they are still monitoring Martin Odegaard’s situation at Real Madrid.

The Norway midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at The Emirates. The 22-year-old managed to fit in quickly and made 14 Premier League appearances, scoring once and collecting two assists.

Odegaard though returned to Real to fight for his first-team place in the summer. And he appeared to rule out a return to Arsenal in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this month.

However, there have been suggestions that new boss Carlo Ancelotti could allow him to leave with his contract due to expire in 2023.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano states that Odegaard has “always been considered the main target as number 10”.

The transfer pundit admits a move for the player is “complicated”. But he suggests Arsenal will be in the running for the player if he is allowed to leave this summer.

Arsenal always had clear position regarding Martin Ødegaard. He’s always been considered the main target as number 10 – also if ‘complicated’. ⚪️🔴 #AFC …but if Real Madrid decide to let Ødegaard leave, Arsenal will be ready to make a proposal to sign Martin on permanent deal. https://t.co/YmC4xBtIhT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

Mikel Arteta though seems to be guarded over Odegaard’s arrival and made a conscious decision to play Willian as a No.10 in Wednesday’s warm-up win over Watford.

Friendly win

The Gunners boss is certainly weighing up his existing options in case a move for Odegaard proves out of reach.

Emile Smith Rowe, who recently penned a new contract, has also featured in the attacking midfield role this summer.

New signings Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares were involved, while Miguel Azeez and Reiss Nelson were also handed minutes.

Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Kieran Tierney and Azeez were all on target in a comprehensive 4-1 win at London Colney.

The Hornets’ goal came via Philip Zinckernagel shortly before half-time.