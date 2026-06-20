Arsenal ready stunning £69m bid for elite Liverpool winger target

Arsenal are drawing up an impressive €80million (£69m) offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, as per a report, and we have already revealed he is among Liverpool’s top-class winger targets.

Barcola managed 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances throughout the 2025-26 campaign, helping PSG successfully defend their Champions League crown while also lifting the French title. Barcola has since travelled with the France national team to the World Cup, and he scored during their opening 3-1 win over Senegal.

Despite being one of the best players in Ligue 1, the forward could leave PSG this summer.

He wants guaranteed starts at left wing, something PSG cannot provide as they also have Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele in their squad.

This has seen Premier League clubs sit up and take notice, with Arsenal and Liverpool emerging as Barcola’s strongest suitors.

We confirmed on Thursday that Liverpool are still pursuing Barcola and RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande even after the €40m (£34.5m) capture of Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

But according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are aiming to ruin Liverpool’s plans, as Mikel Arteta’s side have ‘prepared an ambitious €80m bid’ for Barcola.

Arsenal’s search for a left winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli is ‘gathering pace’, with Barcola becoming a key target.

Arsenal hold ‘strong interest’ in the 23-year-old, who will be allowed to leave PSG if the right proposal comes in.

While Arsenal’s €80m offer would be huge, it would not be enough to convince PSG to sell. The report adds that PSG are holding out for €100m (£87m), which means Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta will likely have to return with an improved bid.

In addition to Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the elite sides ‘monitoring his situation’. They are all aware that an elite talent could be on the move this summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Barcola, Diomande both wanted in England

Interestingly, Barcola and Diomande could be involved in a form of transfer merry-go-round.

PSG are providing Liverpool with fierce competition for Diomande, and if the Parisians get their man then Barcola’s exit will speed up.

Liverpool would be very disappointed to miss out on Diomande, though Barcola would be a great alternative.

Liverpool have told Leipzig they are willing to pay €100m for the Ivorian sensation. However, the Reds have been warned it would take a Bundesliga record of €148m (£128m) or more to snare Diomande, which could put them off.

Liverpool could trigger a star’s €25m (£22m) release clause to hand Andoni Iraola his second new signing, according to a report.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are stepping up an £80m pursuit, and it could form part of a mega triple deal.