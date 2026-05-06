As Chelsea face continued uncertainty at the conclusion of this season’s campaign, Argentina international Enzo Fernandez has become a focal point of transfer speculation.

Manchester City are big fans of the 25-year-old midfielder, yet they are not alone in their interest. Arsenal and Barcelona are also keen and have been closely monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez is among a group of Chelsea players left confused by the club’s recent direction.

Frequent changes behind the scenes have created a sense of instability, leaving several senior figures questioning the long-term vision.

Although the players have shown no immediate desire to depart, the appointment of the next manager will be crucial.

They are seeking a figure who commands respect and has a proven winning mentality, rather than another extensive project.

Chelsea have no intention of selling Fernandez, who signed a contract until 2032 and remains a central figure in their squad.

However, should the club fail to stabilise and regain the full trust of their key performers, the summer transfer window could prove highly eventful.

Losing the confidence of star players might compel the hierarchy to reconsider their stance on departures.

Manchester City view Fernandez as an ideal addition to refresh their midfield, particularly following potential exits.

Arsenal are monitoring with interest as they aim to bolster their engine room, while Barcelona’s admiration adds further intrigue from LaLiga. The World Cup winner’s blend of energy, technical quality, and leadership continues to attract elite clubs.

Recent performances have underlined Fernandez’s enduring value, but the broader questions surrounding Chelsea’s direction linger.

Securing the right managerial appointment could yet allow the club to retain their vice-captain and restore harmony.

Should that not materialise, however, one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders could find himself at the centre of a major summer saga.

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Chelsea must convince Enzo Fernandez to stay

With top European sides circling, Fernandez’s future promises to be one of the most compelling storylines of the upcoming window.

My colleague Graeme Bailey reported on April 24 that City have identified Fernandez as an alternative to Sandro Tonali, who is prioritising a return to Italy this summer.

We confirmed in March that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Fernandez.

He sparked controversy during the March international break by repeatedly saying he would like to move to Madrid, while admitting he ‘doesn’t know’ whether he will be at Chelsea next season.

This prompted former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior to hand Fernandez a two-match ban, though he has since returned to the starting lineup.

We revealed earlier on Wednesday that a new favourite has emerged for the Chelsea job after links with two managers cooled.