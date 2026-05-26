Arsenal accelerate £116m deal for No 1 Man Utd winger target

Arsenal are advancing their pursuit of Aston Villa superstar Morgan Rogers as they look to stun Manchester United with a deal that could breeze past the £100million barrier, according to a report.

Rogers has established himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League since stepping up from the Championship in February 2024. This season, the versatile attacker has notched 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances to help Villa win the Europa League – their first major trophy in 30 years – and also finish fourth in the Premier League.

Rogers became a Villa hero when he netted their third and final goal in the Europa League final as Unai Emery’s men brushed Freiburg aside.

Rogers once again has the chance to shine for the Villans in the Champions League next term, but there is growing speculation he might leave in a colossal transfer.

As per talkSPORT, Arsenal are ‘ready to step up their interest’ in the England ace and have begun ‘preliminary talks’ with his camp.

Arsenal are ‘ready to rival Man Utd and Chelsea’ in the pursuit of Rogers, with Mikel Arteta ‘personally leading’ the transfer attempt.

Arteta ‘sees landing Rogers as a signal of intent’ after Arsenal lifted their first Premier League title in 22 years.

The Gunners clearly want Rogers to become their new left winger, as the report states that his prospective arrival in north London ‘would raise doubts over the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’.

It emerged on April 29 that United have made Rogers their ‘first-choice’ target to improve the left-wing position, despite his emergence as one of Europe’s best No 10s.

Transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has stated that United are ‘serious’ about a move for the 23-year-old, with both Jason Wilcox and Michael Carrick in agreement over his world-class potential.

However, United’s plan is now under serious threat from Arsenal.

We revealed on May 2 that Villa are using Florian Wirtz’s £116m transfer to Liverpool as a benchmark for selling Rogers.

There have previously been suggestions Rogers could be on the move for £80m, but Villa sources have shut this talk down.

They will demand £100-116m for the playmaker, believing he is just as good – if not better – than Wirtz. The latter’s struggles at Liverpool have certainly helped Rogers’ claim to being one of the best No 10s around.

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Arsenal, Man Utd tussle for Morgan Rogers

Rogers would be eager to test himself at a truly elite club such as Arsenal or United, even though he loves Villa for all they have done for his career.

While Rogers loves playing centrally, it is understood that he is more than happy to operate out on the left and cut inside. It is the right flank where he would be less comfortable.

Paris Saint-Germain cannot be ruled out in this transfer chase, as talkSPORT previously reported that Luis Enrique is an admirer. Plus, Rogers would be open to testing his talent abroad, just like Jude Bellingham.

Arsenal could further scupper United’s transfer ambitions this summer, with a report claiming they have begun ‘talks’ for an £86m-rated midfielder wanted by Carrick.

Recent reports have claimed Arteta will be handed a ‘war chest’ to build on Arsenal’s title triumph with more big deals.

We can reveal that an ‘aggressive’ move is being planned for a world-class attacker.