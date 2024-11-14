Arsenal are among the European clubs who have been attracted by the performances of Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor since the start of this season, as per reports.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of midfield players of late. They have seen Martin Odegaard sidelined for a while, and know Thomas Partey might soon leave the club.

As such, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new midfielder to add into the mix, and seem to have found a perfect option in the Netherlands.

According to Caught Offside, they have been scouting Ajax midfielder Taylor all season, and his performances have attracted plenty of interest.

It is not only Arteta’s side who want the 22-year-old, though, as the report also states Newcastle, Aston Villa and Napoli are keeping tabs on him.

It is also believed that Ajax would ask for a fee of €35million (£29m/$37m) in order to let Taylor go.

Taylor could cover multiple positions

Given the positions he has occupied in his career, Taylor could help Arsenal in various areas.

Though he has played the majority of his football as a genuine central midfielder, the Ajax man has played 23 games as a defensive-midfielder, and 14 games as an attacking-midfielder.

As such, if, as this season, Odegaard was to have time on the sidelines, Taylor could be the more attacking member of the Arsenal midfield.

But if Partey is to move on, they know the Dutchman could also do his defensive duties.

Arsenal round-up: Midfield option will cost £70m

Another option for Arsenal’s midfield is Hugo Larsson, who TEAMtalk are aware has caught the attention of the Gunners and Liverpool.

A subsequent report states if he is signed, it will have to be for in the region of £70million.

The Gunners are also going to give Manchester United competition for the signing of soon to be free agent Leroy Sane, formerly of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, after reports that Newcastle could try to sign Gabriel Jesus, former Premier League scout Mick Brown has stated the Magpies won’t actually feel the Brazilian is the top-level attacker they need, if Alexander Isak is to leave the club.

