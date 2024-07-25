Arsenal transfers: Record sale fast approaching with London rivals closing on unparalleled snare

Transfer insider David Ornstein has reported that Fulham are close to reaching an agreement over the signing of Emile Smith Rowe, in what would be a record sale for Arsenal.

The Gunners have exited the chasing pack in the Premier League and seen to have cemented their place as one of the big boys again. Not since 2003/04 have they won the top-flight title.

In fact, they went 10 seasons of either finishing third or fourth from 2005/06 to 2014/15.

But after a pair of eighth-placed finishes in Mikel Arteta’s first two seasons in charge, in campaigns No.4 and No.5, he has guided the Gunners to second, and has shown no signs of dropping back, rather the club looks as if they will continue on the up.

Smith Rowe has had almost no impact on those two fantastic seasons, playing a combined total of 508 league minutes within them.

While he looked a very promising asset when coming through the ranks in 2021/22, Arsenal have moved past the need for him, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard the preferred left wingers, and Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz taking attacking-midfield slots.

And the role he currently fulfils has reportedly pushed Smith Rowe to ask to leave the Emirates this summer.

Fulham have been the main name in the hunt for him, but the Gunners rejected their latest offer of £30million for the Englishman.

Fulham closing on Smith Rowe snare

It was suggested that Crystal Palace were to come in with a £35million bid.

But the Cottagers have beaten them to it, as per transfer insider Ornstein.

Indeed, he reports that Fulham have lodged a bid of that price and are now ‘close to reaching an agreement’ with Arsenal.

A sale of £35million would equal Arsenal’s largest-ever departure fee, when they sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool in 2017.

It also far exceeds Fulham’s largest arrival fee, which is reported to be the 2018 addition of Jean Michael Seri, for £25million.

It is expected that if the deal is struck between the Cottagers and Arsenal, Smith Rowe will soon complete his medical and finalise personal terms.

That he is said to have asked to leave, it is unlikely there will be any hiccups in terms of agreeing his contract.

And that Fulham want to pay a record fee for him suggests he’ll be given the chance to be a star, and while he’s not played consistently of late, 31 goal contributions for Arsenal show that he can be a big asset if given the chance.

