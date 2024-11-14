Sensational Arsenal capture of dream Liverpool target aided by potential sporting director hire

Thiago Scuro and Roberto Olabe are two candidates to replace Edu as Arsenal sporting director, according to reports.

Edu left Arsenal fans shocked last week when he decided to hand in his notice at the Emirates ahead of taking up a new challenge. The Brazilian is currently on gardening leave before working at Evangelos Marinakis’ group of clubs – which includes Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave – next season.

Mikel Arteta and other members of the Arsenal hierarchy will have been left stunned by Edu’s departure, as he has been crucial to the club’s transformation in recent years.

Edu has helped Arteta create a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title, having signed top players such as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba.

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for West Ham United chief Tim Steidten, but they are evaluating different targets.

According to The Times, Olabe is expected to emerge as a top target for the Gunners.

Olabe has announced he will leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season and this has alerted those in North London, where the 57-year-old has admirers.

Olabe has been key to Sociedad becoming one of the best-run clubs in Europe. Indeed, he has overseen top signings such as David Silva, Odegaard and Alexander Isak, with the latter being sold to Newcastle United for huge profit.

Crucially for Arsenal fans, it has been claimed that Olabe could help their club win the race for Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spanish chief has great connections at Sociedad and could convince Zubimendi to finally leave his boyhood club for a new challenge in England.

Arne Slot was desperate for Liverpool to sign the 25-year-old over the summer, only for him to reject their advances.

Liverpool remain hopeful of striking a deal in summer 2025, but Olabe moving to Arsenal would give the Gunners a huge helping hand.

Olabe signing Zubimendi for Arsenal would delight Arteta, as he has long been a fan of the Spain international.

Scuro to battle Olabe for Arsenal job

It is important to note that Olabe is not the only contender for Edu’s job. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Monaco’s Scuro is liked by Arsenal, too.

A Brazilian compatriot of Edu’s, Scuro has earned admirers all around Europe due to his successful scouting of young players and the fact he ‘sells well’.

Scuro has been instrumental to Monaco selling players such as Axel Disasi for a big profit and bringing in the likes of Folarin Balogun, Denis Zakaria and Thilo Kehrer.

That business has helped the French side go second in Ligue 1 and third in the Champions League standings this term.

Olabe and Scuro will both be enticed by the opportunity to join such an illustrious club as Arsenal.

As things stand, it is more likely Arsenal will swoop for Olabe as he is due to become a free agent, meaning there will be less compensation involved.

