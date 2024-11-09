Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has reportedly emerged as a target for Sevilla as they hunt replacements for Loic Bade, who is wanted by Liverpool.

The Spanish media claim Sevilla have shortlisted Kiwior as an option for 2025 as they know Bade is likely to move onto bigger and better things. Sevilla’s pursuit of the Arsenal man is being spearheaded by Victor Orta, the sporting director who previously tried to land him in 2023.

The La Liga club feel Arsenal will be open to letting Kiwior leave as he has fallen down the pecking order following the summer arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

So far this season, the centre-half – who can also play as a left-back – has featured in seven games in all competitions, though he has only managed 96 minutes of action in the Premier League.

It is clear that Kiwior needs to leave Arsenal if he is to become a regular starter and Sevilla could give him that opportunity, as per Estadio Deportivo.

Orta will likely push to sign the Poland international in January, in preparation for Bade leaving.

Although, Sevilla may struggle to match Arsenal’s demands for a permanent move, which makes a loan the more likely option.

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk revealed Bade and Marc Guehi are the two main centre-backs on Liverpool’s wish list.

The Reds are making progress in their attempts to tie Virgil van Dijk down to a new contract, but they want to sign another defender regardless of what happens with the Dutchman.

Liverpool and Newcastle United have battled for Guehi before, and they are both tracking Bade, too.

Despite Bade’s top performances for both Sevilla and the France Olympics team, he is available for an enticing sum.

Due to Sevilla’s financial issues, they will sell if a bid worth £30-40million (up to €48.2m / $51.7m) comes in.

Kiwior ‘transfer listed’ as exit talk ramps up

This update comes after it emerged in October that Arsenal are ‘expected’ to let Kiwior leave next year.

And on Wednesday, it was revealed that the 24-year-old has been ‘transfer listed’ as Arsenal try to revamp their defensive options.

Kiwior has been linked with a return to Serie A, as he represented Spezia before joining Arsenal, but Italian sides will now face competition from Sevilla for him.

In terms of possible replacements for Kiwior, there are thought to be four players on Arsenal’s radar. They are Miguel Gutierrez (Girona), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia), Nathan Zeze (Nantes) and Vitor Reis (Palmeiras).

