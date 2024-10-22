Liverpool could miss out on the signing of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as both Arsenal and Aston Villa have entered the frame for him, as per reports.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ‘plotting a move’ for Mbeumo amid his incredible start to the campaign. The right winger, who can also operate as a centre-forward, has notched six goals in just eight Premier League games so far and is only behind Erling Haaland in the league’s scoring charts.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a classy winger who can provide Bukayo Saka with cover and competition on the right flank and also play in other areas if required, similar to Leandro Trossard.

Football Insider state that Arsenal chiefs have landed on Mbeumo as an ideal solution.

Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old represents a serious blow for Liverpool. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on September 30 that Liverpool hold concrete interest in Mbeumo as they brace themselves for Mo Salah potentially heading to Saudi Arabia at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool are regularly checking in with Mbeumo’s entourage so they know the latest on his situation, but the race is heating up.

It is not just Arsenal who are planning to rival Liverpool for Mbeumo. It emerged on Sunday that Aston Villa are monitoring him too, while Newcastle United are also in the mix.

Brentford to make big profit on Arsenal, Liverpool target

Brentford fans will be sad to see the Cameroon international leave given his great form since they arrived in the top flight, especially this term. However, everyone involved with the Bees will be well aware that Mbeumo is keen to take the next step in his career by joining an illustrious Premier League side.

With the attacker’s contract due to expire in June 2026, he is in a strong position to force through a transfer next summer.

It is a similar situation to that of his former Brentford team-mate Ivan Toney, who was linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal before eventually heading to Saudi Arabia.

While Brentford understand Mbeumo’s desire to move on, they want to be well compensated before letting him depart.

Reports have previously suggested it will take a bid worth around £50million (€60m / $65m) to sign him.

A transfer at that price will give Brentford enough money to sign one or two promising young forwards to replace Mbeumo’s influence.

Thomas Frank’s side originally paid Troyes €6.5m (£5m / $7m) for the France-born star in August 2019.

Arsenal playmaker hunt; Liverpool star sets contract demands

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in Red Bull Salzburg star Oscar Gloukh.

The Gunners believe Gloukh, a 20-year-old creative midfielder, can help provide cover for both Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino before eventually establishing himself as a regular starter.

But Arsenal will have to fend off Villa and Newcastle to sign Gloukh, who is valued by Salzburg at €35m (£29m / $38m).

Elsewhere, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that discussions are underway over a new deal, and sources have informed TEAMtalk of his demands.

The centre-back wants a two-year extension in order to reject the advances of Saudi Pro League clubs and continue his brilliant Anfield spell.

Van Dijk is currently Liverpool’s second-highest earner, on £220,000 a week, and he wants that salary to be matched until June 2027.