Arsenal stun Man Utd by moving into ‘pole position’ for top-class star amid triple signing hunt

Arsenal have overtaken Manchester United and are now frontrunners in the race to sign France star Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to reports.

Rabiot spent five years at Juventus, helping the Italian giants win one Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and one Supercoppa Italiana. The central midfielder has scored 22 goals in 212 appearances for Juventus and has just enjoyed a great campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri tried to tie Rabiot down to a new long-term contract, but he snubbed their advances and instead allowed his terms to expire on June 30. Juve soon admitted defeat and announced that the 29-year-old would be leaving the club on a free transfer.

Rabiot has picked up interest from other major Italian clubs, such as Inter Milan and AC Milan, though the fact he has spoken about his ‘dream’ of playing in the Premier League on several occasions means a switch to England is most likely.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Tuesday that Rabiot is keen to join Man Utd, despite the fact he is also on Liverpool’s midfield shortlist.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Rabiot wants to earn around £10.5million at his next club, which is roughly £200k per week.

There has now been a twist in the transfer saga, however. As per the latest reports coming out of Italy, Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ for Rabiot and can now be considered ‘favourites’ to engineer a free-transfer deal.

Earlier this week, Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique confirmed that she is in talks with ‘many clubs’, one of which seems to be Arsenal.

Arsenal transfers: Edu closes in on Rabiot

Arsenal have the finances to meet the player’s wage demands, as they have several players who earn more than £200k a week. Landing Rabiot on a free would allow Arsenal chiefs Mikel Arteta and Edu to strengthen the squad while also saving money for other transfer pursuits.

It seems Arsenal are eyeing two big additions to their midfield, as they have agreed personal terms with Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, too.

Edu will now initiate discussions with Sociedad as he attempts to wrap up a £25m deal for Spain’s Euro 2024 star.

Barcelona have also been linked with Merino, but Arteta appears to have convinced him on a switch to the Emirates instead.

Arsenal could soon have a new striker in their ranks, too. On Thursday, it was claimed that Arteta and Edu could make it a hat-trick by snaring Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in a statement summer transfer.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a contract with the goal machine and must now match Sporting’s £68m demands before finalising the deal.

