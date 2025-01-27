Sverre Nypan has travelled to England as the Norway starlet prepares to choose between Arsenal and a future move to Manchester City, it has been claimed.

Nypan is an 18-year-old midfielder who mainly operates as either a No 8 or No 10 but can even play at centre-forward if required. Nypan has been compared to Arsenal ace Martin Odegaard as he is already shining in the Norwegian top flight, despite his tender age.

The wonderkid has set up a transfer away from current club Rosenborg by refusing to extend his contract beyond December 2026. This means Rosenborg must sell this year or risk losing him in a cut-price deal in 2026.

As per the Daily Mail, Nypan and his camp have ‘arrived in London’. Nypan and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, were in Erling Haaland’s box at the Etihad to watch Man City’s 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Nypan and his entourage will sit down with Arsenal chiefs this week to discuss a potential transfer to the Emirates.

However, the Gunners are not alone in wanting to sign the Norway U21 international, as a host of other top clubs are spying a deal including Man City. Indeed, it is claimed there is a ‘fight’ ongoing between Arsenal and City for this particular transfer.

The City Group are ready to give Nypan the opportunity to join Girona this year ahead of a future transfer to sister club City.

Nypan is ‘weighing up his options’ as he wants to make the right decision and one that will serve his development best.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal ‘confident’ they’ll agree dazzling double deal after landmark moment

Arsenal, Man City both want Sverre Nypan

Arsenal’s interim sporting director Jason Ayto is gunning to make the creative talent his first signing. Arsenal are always on the hunt for the best young players around such as Nypan, though their need for reinforcements has been increased by recent injuries.

Nypan has previously admitted to being a fan of City’s rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils had been in the mix for his signing, only to pull out of the race on January 17.

This latest update comes after it emerged on Friday that Arsenal are ‘working on a deal’ for Nypan. At that stage, the chase was described as being ‘open’, though Arsenal are pushing to make Nypan their player first.

It would be a masterful signing from Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, as Nypan has the potential to become a top-class star. Plus, his contract situation means Arsenal will not have to break the bank to secure a deal.

READ MORE: Man City bid ‘rejected out of hand’, as Brazilian duo eyed to fill key role

Arsenal in Real Madrid battle; City eye ‘sensational’ deal

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have learned they will have to overcome Arsenal and Inter Milan to sign Valencia’s Yarek Gasiorowski.

Arsenal are looking to add the shining 6ft 3in centre-back to their defensive options, reports claim.

Madrid, though, are hoping to keep Gasiorowski in Spain by landing him first. Valencia are expected to hold out for the 20-year-old’s full €60million (£50.5m / $52.5m) release clause.

Elsewhere, City are supposedly exploring a ‘sensational late-January deal’ for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany star has entered the final six months of his Bayern contract and City want to sign him for a reduced price before the winter deadline.

Pep Guardiola could reunite with Kimmich, having previously worked with him at Bayern.

Arsenal quiz – who joined earlier?