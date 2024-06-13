Arsenal transfers: Tottenham icon ‘disappointed’ by Arteta decision on ‘great’ Gunners man

Harry Redknapp is "disappointed" that Kieran Tierney looks likely to be sold by Arsenal

Iconic former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has stated he is “disappointed” that it looks like “great player” Kieran Tierney will be sold by Arsenal.

Tierney joined Celtic with a lot of promise in 2019, leaving the Hoops for what was their record sale at the time. He’d just cantered to the Scottish Premiership title, assisting five times on the way to the triumph.

At Arsenal, while he often looked solid, injuries have never helped his case.

Indeed, the Scot’s most Premier League appearances in a campaign were 27, in both the 2020/21 and 2022/23 seasons.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was signed ahead of the last term, and was elevated to the starting role – one that he kept at the start of this season.

That meant that Tierney was loaned out, and since being away from Arsenal, it’s regularly been suggested that his time at the club is up.

Links to Aston Villa and a Celtic return have surfaced, and while it’s not clear if he will end up with either of those sides, it does look likely he’ll be pushed out the door of the Emirates.

A recent report suggested Mikel Arteta may look to revamp the left side of his defence, and could all of let Tierney, Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior go this summer.

Harry Redknapp ‘disappointed’ by Arteta decision

The news that Tierney looks likely to leave has evoked a response from former Tottenham manager Redknapp, who feels it’s the wrong call.

“I thought Kieran Tierney was going to be a great player for Arsenal,” he said.

“When he first arrived I thought, ‘What a player this kid is’. He reminded me a little bit of Stuart Pearce back in the day.

“When he first came along, I thought the two best left-backs in the league were both Scottish, Tierney and Andy Robertson.

“I’m really disappointed as it looks like he has to leave now.”

Tierney to get career ‘back on track’

Redknapp feels Tierney remains a good option for Arsenal, and while they’re making the wrong call in letting him go, another side should feel the benefit of having him in their ranks.

“I still think Tierney could do a good job for them. They could do with a proper left-back for me,” Redknapp added.

“I’d like to see him get his career back on track at a club that appreciates him.

“From what I’ve seen of Tierney, I believe that Arsenal would be making a big mistake letting him go.”

