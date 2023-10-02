Arsenal transfers: Wolves take their stance on selling top Arteta target Pedro Neto in January window

Wolves are reportedly unwilling to let Pedro Neto leave the club in the January transfer window amid strong rumours that Arsenal are lining up a significant bid for the attacker.

The winger has been a long-term target of Mikel Arteta, who made a play to try and bring Neto to The Emirates over the summer without any success.

And while the 23-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems over the past two campaigns, he’s started the current one in outstanding form for a Wolves side that stunned champions Manchester City over the weekend.

Neto has so far played every minute of Wolves’ seven Premier League outings so far, notching one goal and four assists in those games.

He also leads attacking players across Europe for touches, progressive carries and creative output, as referenced by FBRef.

The Portugal international is currently under contract until 2027, having penned a multi-year extension in 2022, after moving to Molineux in 2019.

Neto, who Manchester United have also been urged to sign, cost an absolute bargain £16million when he signed from Lazio but is valued at considerably more than that now.

In 118 outings for Wolves, the winger has scored 12 goals and added 17 assists although those figures could have been much higher without his injury issues.

Neto has also featured four times for Portugal, although his appearance last month was his last month was his first for his country since March 2021.

However, the Wolves star is most certainly considered a Premier League player on the rise and Arteta is clearly a big fan, as reported by Football Insider.

Neto versatility key for Arteta

In terms of where he would fit in for the Gunners, if Wolves change their stance, he predominantly plays on the right wing so it would be interesting to see where he would line up for Arteta.

Bukayo Saka has that spot nailed down at Arsenal, although Neto can also feature as a No.10 and is flexible enough to play anywhere across the front line.

All that remains now is for the Gunners to try and convince their Premier League rivals into a sale in January, if Arteta really wants to get this man.

Arsenal are back in action on Tuesday evening as they face a trip to Lens in the Champions League, while Wolves welcome Aston Villa in the league on Sunday.

