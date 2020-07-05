Arsenal are reportedly ready to seal a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey but must sell a player first.

A report on Monday in Spain claimed that Arsenal ‘will pay the clause’ to bring Partey to the Emirates Stadium. The report added that a deal was ‘close’ for the 27-year-old.

Midfield trio Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are often accused of failing to provide adequate cover for a vulnerable defence.

David Ornstein wrote in The Athletic on Wednesday that Arsenal ‘have intensified their interest in signing’ Partey. Adding that they are ‘hopeful of negotiating a lower figure’ than his €50m (£45.6m) release clause.

And now the Daily Mail, claims that the Gunners are ‘desperate to raise cash’ to land Partey. And that they will attempt to sell reported trouble-maker Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette or Torreira to do so.

Arsenal are ‘confident’ they will land Partey but they ‘are facing huge losses’ and will probably have to sell before they can buy.

The Ghana international is ‘keen to join’ and the ‘transfer now has been approved by technical director Edu.’

