Arsenal turn to Sao Paolo starlet after learning of £69m winger price tag

Arsenal could abandon their pursuit of Lille star Nicolas Pepe and instead turn to a Brazilian winger, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Pepe has been heavily linked with the Gunners, as well as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool after a stellar campaign in Ligue 1.

The French-Ivorian has hit the radar of numerous big club’s in Europe this year after hitting 20 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, including a double in the recent 5-1 hammering of Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille coach Christophe Galtier last month admitted it will be hard to keep the Ivory Coast sensation, but it appears that Arsenal may struggle to complete a deal.

Unai Emery is understood to be interested in Pepe, but according to a report from The Sun on Tuesday, the £69m asking price slapped upon the forward’s head could price them out of a deal.

Meanwhile, the Express are claiming that the Gunners are one of five clubs interested in a move for 19-year-old Sao Paolo starlet Antony.

Ajax, PSV, Monaco and Lyon are all also credited with interest, and despite the fact he has only made six senior first team appearances he has a £42million release.

His agent Junior Pedroso – also the agent of Spurs star Lucas Moura – has held a series of talks in Europe over his client and believes a £21m offer could be enough to see the Brazilian move this summer.

