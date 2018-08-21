Arsenal unwilling to give contract rebel same bumper deal as Ozil

Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to offer midfielder Aaron Ramsey wages on par with fellow Gunners star Mesut Ozil.

Negotiations between the club and the player over a new contract are ongoing, although both parties are still said to be some way apart.

The Gunners remain hopeful that the Wales star will eventually agree to sign a new deal, but the Evening Standard reports that the 27-year-old has been told to forget anything similar to Ozil’s £350k-per-week deal.

Ozil’s contract is believed to have complicated matters by adjusting parameters over feasible demands for other key players.

However, Arsenal have told Ramsey that Ozil has a specific worldwide commercial value and that his contract should not be used as a benchmark.

Ramsey, whose deal runs out next summer, currently earns £110k-per-week and he is hoping for a significant increase.

The midfielder was surprisingly left on the bench in Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, leading to speculation that he my being eyed by European clubs as their transfer window does not shut until the end of the month.

