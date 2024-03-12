Arsenal urged to capture ‘excellent’ Man Utd ace in explosive signal of intent from Arteta

Arsenal have been told Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could shine under Mikel Arteta, though a former Gunners man has cast doubt over the 26-year-old’s mentality.

Arsenal were linked with a blockbuster move for Rashford amid uncertainty over his contract situation at Man Utd in 2022 and 2023. Arsenal were named as the main Premier League club who would look to sign the forward, should he come onto the market.

Speculation of Rashford leaving Man Utd was dampened in July 2023 when the Englishman signed a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Rashford is looking to establish himself as a vital part of the new Man Utd era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, it took time for Ratcliffe and INEOS to get their project right at Nice. If Man Utd actually get worse under Ratcliffe, rather than improve, then Rashford might have to consider leaving his boyhood club.

Given how well Arsenal are doing under Arteta, they would be at the top of the list of clubs Rashford could join.

Emmanuel Petit, who won a Premier League title and FA Cup while at Arsenal, has given his verdict on the left winger moving to North London.

Petit thinks Rashford would be ‘excellent’ for the Gunners, but only if he can end his off-field problems.

Marcus Rashford could be ‘excellent’ for Arsenal – pundit

“Marcus Rashford could be an excellent option for Arsenal, definitely,” the former midfielder said (via football.london).

“My only question mark would be on his mind and where he is mentally. Last season, he played so well for weeks and weeks but this season it hasn’t been the same Marcus Rashford.

“I think he’s very sensitive and he must find a balance between his professional and private life – if he finds the balance he will be great again.

“We all know his qualities and skills, but I’m wondering mentally if he can reach the standards of where he should be. He needs help to perform more often and he needs serenity from his agents.

“I heard from France that he’s been through difficult times privately. I was going through the same thing as a player, I could never be in good form if I wasn’t right in my private life.”

Rashford enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022-23, registering 30 goals in 56 appearances. He was expected to kick on from there and continue smashing in the goals this term, but that simply has not happened.

His record stands at seven goals from 34 games, which has seen Erik ten Hag rely on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho more heavily in attacking areas.

Despite Rashford struggling at times this season, his signing would be huge for Arsenal as it would see rivals Man Utd lose an academy graduate who is loved by the club’s fans. Plus, the fact Arteta is a great man-manager means he would back himself to help Rashford get back to his elite levels from last term.

