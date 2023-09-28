Arsenal urged to sign Serie A goal machine in January; Chelsea circling after controversial social media post

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that there is a chance that the Gunners could sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January

The Nigeria international scored an incredible 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season – firing Napoli to their first league title since 1990.

Osimhen is widely considered to be one of the best strikers in the world, and it seems like every major European club is interested in signing him at the moment.

Napoli, understandably, are desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible. However, after the Italian club posted two extremely questionable and controversial videos on social media on Wednesday, his future is up in the air.

Osimhen is even considering taking legal action against his own club. Reports suggest that Chelsea, who have been linked with Osimhen for some time, are on red alert as they think he could seek a move away from Naples.

Campbell thinks, however, that Arsenal need to sign a prolific striker in January if they want to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League table, and names Osimhen as one possible option.

Campbell suggests Arsenal could sign Osimhen in January

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Campbell urged Mikel Arteta to bring in a prolific centre-forward as a matter of urgency.

“I think every team needs that – probably bar Manchester City and maybe Liverpool as Salah has been incredible,” said Campbell.

“For me, I think Arsenal have done it a bit by committee, they shared the goals out last season; Martinelli double figures, Saka double figures, Jesus double figures, Odegaard double figures, I think they have done it by committee.

“Seeing the way things are going, and especially with Champions League… I think, when you’ve got the Champions League going, you do need somebody there who can help, who can play tight and you can rely on them to put one away and the talk is going to stop with the Ivan Toneys of this world being linked with Arsenal, because Arsenal do miss that type of striker.

“What Osimhen would cost will be ground-breaking but it’s just like anything isn’t it? If you want to be that side, and you want that style of player, you’ve got to pay the money.

“Obviously, with Champions League money coming in, Arsenal might be in with a shout for Osimhen next summer, but the opportunity, I’ll be honest with you, might be in January,” he added.

Previous reports suggest that Napoli would only consider bids in excess of £120m for Osimhen in January. Arsenal would have to sell several players before making a bid of that size due to FFP.

But, given Napoli’s controversial social media post, the Nigerian star may be open to leaving the Italian club this winter.

