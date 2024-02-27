Arsenal urged to beat Man Utd, Chelsea to Serie A striker who would ‘fit in’ Arteta’s team perfectly

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new striker in the summer and he has several high-profile names on his shortlist.

The Gunners’ strike duo of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have netted only nine Premier League goals between them this term and Mikel Arteta wants to bring in more firepower.

Nketiah could also leave Arsenal at the end of the season. He is a key target for Crystal Palace among other clubs, and reports suggest that he could be sold for the right price.

Arsenal have already drawn up a list of strikers that they may move for in the summer. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are among those linked with a move to the Emirates.

If the Gunners can secure a striker who’s capable of netting 20 goals a season, that could be enough to turn them into serial Premier League title contenders.

However, while the likes of Osimhen, Toney and Watkins are all certainly prolific forwards, they will all be extremely expensive and have interest from other big clubs.

Dusan Vlahovic ‘fits in’ the Arsenal team

Former player and journalist Janusz Michallik thinks that Arsenal would be better off making move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea over the past few months.

Michallik believes that Vlahovic could be the consistent source of goals that Arsenal crave.

“Here’s a team [Arsenal], how many goals have they scored? 25-26 in six games in the Premier League,” Michallik told ESPN.

“But they didn’t score in Porto. Maybe it was a one-off. But maybe that one player is missing when Saka and Martinelli are off,” he said.

“That central forward, given the amount of goals they score, you could say is not needed. But, I don’t know, Dusan Vlahovic, to me, fits in that team before maybe Ivan Toney and Osimhen.

“Some of it is money and some of it is age in those. But I like what I see there. A left-footed player that would fit nicely there.”

Vlahovic has scored an impressive 15 goals in 23 Serie A appearances this season and at the age of 24, still has plenty of room for improvement.

