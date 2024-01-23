Newcastle face a renewed battle to retain the services of Callum Wilson after Arsenal were advised to join the hunt and beat two European heavyweights who are also vying for his signature.

The Magpies have enjoyed a meteoric rise under Eddie Howe, with the club competing in the Champions League this season for the first time in 20 years. But their success appears to have come at a cost, with widespread reports now suggesting Newcastle need to balance the books so as not to fall victim to FFP limitations.

Having seen Everton and Nottingham Forest in the dock recently for similar financial offences, Newcastle are determined not to fall into the same trap. But the offshoot of that is that the Geordies may need to cash in on one or two major names to help balance the books.

To that end, the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak – arguably the club’s two most prized assets – have been linked with big-money exits. Guimaraes, for example, is being closely followed by PSG, who have been strongly tipped to launch a €100m (£85.6m) bid for his services.

However, given he is one player the Magpies are determined to hang on to, the Tynesiders are seemingly exploring ways and means to offload other players in their side who perhaps don’t offer the same longevity.

For example, a ‘provisional agreement’ has been reached to sell 29-year-old attacker Miguel Almiron, while Eddie Howe has also rejected an approach for Kieran Trippier from Bayern Munich.

In recent days, speculation has also begun to swirl over the future of Wilson, too.

His deal at Newcastle is due to expire in summer 2025 and talks over an extension are yet to see an agreement reached.

READ MORE: Newcastle tipped to stunningly swap Howe favourite for 12-goal Prem striker courted by Arsenal

Arsenal backed to sign Callum Wilson with Newcastle forced into sale

As a result, speculation is mounting that Wilson could prove to be the Magpies’ sacrificial lamb this month, though any such sale would be strongly opposed by Howe, who very much appreciates his striker’s qualities.

Word has got around Europe that Wilson could be put up for grabs and reports in Spain earlier this week claim Atletico Madrid have already seen a loan approach turned down.

However, a move to Arsenal has now been strongly suggested with former Premier League midfielder Robbie Earle, speaking to Robbie Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Youtube show, explaining why a move to Emirates Stadium ticks all the boxes.

Discussing Arsenal’s need to sign a new striker this month and in the wake of Ivan Toney seemingly coming off the market, Earle stated: “I’ll chuck a little one at you. And it probably isn’t going to happen, but what about Callum Wilson? He’s apparently available at Newcastle because of Newcastle’s financial position and whatever. There’s talk about him going on loan to Atletico Madrid. [Arsenal should be asking] ‘Could I loan him for six months?”

“Why would Newcastle do that? To release some salary? I mean, you’d do it, if you were Arsenal, you’d totally do that,” Robbie Mustoe replied.

Earle said in response: “I’m just saying if Arsenal are looking around at options, could Callum Wilson be a cheeky little option?”

European giants may beat Arsenal to striker signing

It’s easy to see why Wilson is a man of interest to so many clubs. This season, the nine-times capped England striker has scored seven times in 14 appearances, while overall, he boasts a Premier League record of 86 goals in 215 games.

As a result, it’s easy to see why – especially if on loan or a cut-price deal – the move could be of interest to Arsenal.

The Gunners, however, will need to get their act together quickly if they are to win this particular race for Wilson.

That’s amid claims Atletico Madrid are planning a fresh approach after seeing their initial loan approach rejected, with a new offer set to include a bigger loan fee and potentially covering his entire salary rather than the 50% previously offered.

But the strongest threat yet may come from AC Milan, who are also reportedly readying an approach of their own.

The Italian giants have had a bit of success in recent years in importing top talent from the English game and now the Daily Mail claims the Rossonneri are planning an approach to sign Wilson on a permanent deal.

They claim that Stefano Pioli’s side are ready to send a delegation over to Tyneside to begin talks on his potential signing and will look to strike an agreement if the price is right.

It’s understood Newcastle want a minimum of £25m for the 31-year-old, though such a fee could prove beyond Milan’s means.

Wilson, now in his fourth season at St James’ Park after arriving from Bournemouth in a £20m deal in 2020, has netted 46 goals in 102 games for the club.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd going all out for spectacular Newcastle raid, with first of three game-changing coups already sealed