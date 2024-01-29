Arsenal are pressing ahead with their pursuit of a classy La Liga star despite Manchester United recently preparing a significant offer for him, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are on alert after a Champions League attacker made an intriguing transfer remark, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Newcastle United battling Paris Saint-Germain for an elite winger.

ARSENAL TO DEPRIVE RATCLIFFE OF MAN UTD TARGET

Man Utd might end up missing out on an ideal replacement for Casemiro, as Arsenal are reportedly planning to move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi imminently.

Casemiro had a fantastic impact on Man Utd during his first year at the club, the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian added much-needed steel and tenacity to Erik ten Hag’s midfield, while also providing the squad with a winning attitude and bags of experience at the top level.

However, Casemiro has missed a big chunk of the current campaign due to injury. When the former Real Madrid star has played, he has looked out of sorts in some games, and this has allowed opposition midfielders to cause Man Utd plenty of problems.

As Casemiro is now 31 years old, it is clear that the Red Devils need to start planning for life without him by landing a new defensive midfielder.

Sofyan Amrabat is on loan at Old Trafford from Fiorentina, though he has not had the desired impact for Man Utd this term.

Instead, new Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to bolster the midfield area by capturing Zubimendi from Sociedad.

DON’T MISS – Ruthless Arteta to replace top Arsenal star with ‘sublime’ Brighton ace, as Gunners leapfrog Man Utd in pursuit

On Sunday, it emerged that Ratcliffe has already drawn up a major offer to send to Sociedad at the end of the season and finally bring the 24-year-old to England.

However, Arsenal, who are long-term admirers of the player, will not let that happen. According to an update from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal will move for Zubimendi ‘urgently’ to ensure he does not end up playing for Man Utd.

Arteta to link up with Martin Zubimendi

It seems Mikel Arteta has greenlighted an immediate move for Zubimendi, and Arsenal will bid for the Spain international before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

There is no mention of exactly how much the Gunners will put on the table, although they do already know how much Sociedad will demand.

The La Liga outfit have managed to tie Zubimendi down to long-term contract which runs until June 2027 and includes a €60million (£51m) release clause.

Sociedad want this release clause to be paid in full before they let their academy graduate leave for a new adventure in the Premier League. As such, we must now wait and see if Arsenal match that asking price in the next few days.

It must be noted that Arsenal and Man Utd are not the only teams pursuing Zubimendi, as they have been joined by two European heavyweights in the race.

Barcelona have been impressed by his performances in Spain and are plotting a raid on their La Liga rivals. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are keen to take him to Germany.

Man Utd, Barca and Bayern are all eyeing Zubimendi as a summer objective, so Arsenal could get the jump on them if their January swoop succeeds.

NEWCASTLE, PSG BOTH WANT PORTUGUESE ACE

Newcastle are vying with PSG for the signing of electric AC Milan winger Rafael Leao this summer. (Telefoot)

Although, it will take huge money to prise the Portugal international away from Milan. That is because the Rossoneri want a massive €175m (£149m) before selling him. (Football Italia)

Liverpool and Newcastle are the main English clubs attempting to sign Leao’s compatriot Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon. (Record)

Granada have agreed a deal with Man Utd to sign winger Facundo Pellistri on loan. The transfer is now awaiting approval from Ten Hag. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brentford have seen an €18m (£15.3m) proposal for Toulouse’s Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga knocked back. (L’Equipe)

CHELSEA LAND ON VICTOR OSIMHEN ALTERNATIVE

Should Chelsea be unable to afford a blockbuster swoop for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, then they will pursue Lille’s cheaper centre-forward Jonathan David. (Telefoot)

Borussia Dortmund have repeatedly sent scouts to watch Arsenal starlet Chido Obi in action. (Fabrizio Romano)

Jurgen Klopp has laid out a series of demands, should he replace Xavi at Barcelona. The German manager wants Barca to offload five players including Raphinha, Joao Felix and Sergi Roberto.

Klopp also wants the Spanish giants to raid their La Liga rivals for wingers Savio and Nico Williams. (various)

Luton Town are edging Leeds United in the race to land Japanese right-back Daiki Hashioka from Belgian club Sint-Truiden. (Het Belang van Limburg)

TOTTENHAM, CHELSEA GIVEN TRANSFER ENCOURAGEMENT

Tottenham and Chelsea could both submit bids to sign Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji after the winger said ‘what happens, happens’, when asked about securing a winter move. Bardghji added that it would be a ‘dream’ to play for a ‘big club’ in the near future. (Tipsbladet)

Real Madrid have been accused of playing mind games with Bayern after convincing Alphonso Davies to reject several contract offers from the Bavarian club. (Kicker)

Leicester City will complete the signing of Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan today (Monday). He will join the Foxes on an initial loan, though the deal will become permanent this summer if Leicester achieve promotion back to the top flight. (various)

Aston Villa are challenging West Ham United as both teams look to sign former Liverpool midfield target Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild)