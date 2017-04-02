Arsenal v Man City ratings: Silva shines; Ozil disinterested

Arsenal and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners twice came from behind with goals from Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi after City had led through Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.

We take a look at how the players rated.

Arsenal

David Ospina: Made some good reaction stops and kept Arsenal in the game at times. 7

Hector Bellerin: Looks horrendously low on confidence. Was rinsed for pace on Sane’s goal. 4

Laurent Koscielny: Looked the most composed in a torrid first half for Arsenal’s defence, but was injured again. 6

Shkodran Mustafi: Scored the goal that has got Arsenal a point, but still looked shaky at times. Not his worst recent performance though. 6

Nacho Monreal: Grew into the game and looked bright when moving the ball forward. Defensively, probably not up to scratch. 6

Granit Xhaka: Hasn’t yet done anything to justify his price. Another mediocre performance full of ill-discipline. 5

Francis Coquelin: Simply isn’t good enough. Way behind the pace, rash in tackles and left the Gunners with problems. 4

Theo Walcott: Strange that he was substituted. Worked hard and pounced to get a deserved goal. 7

Mesut Ozil: Completely disinterested but still managed to tally an assist. 5

Alexis Sanchez: Looked full of intent when he got the ball, but otherwise looked frustrated and a bit isolated. 6

Danny Welbeck: His pace and energy was refreshing; toiled away up the middle and stretched City. 7

Substitutes

Gabriel (for Koscielny, 45 mins): Did a good job filling in after the injury. 6

Olivier Giroud (for Walcott, 68 mins): Slow and didn’t add what was needed. 5

Alex Iwobi (for Welbeck, 77 mins): Tried, and at least ran at City. 5

Manchester City

Willy Caballero: Could have perhaps done better for the second goal, but looks ahead of Bravo right now. 6

Fernandinho 7

John Stones: Did well to marshall the back line. Good in the air and solid when playing the ball. 7

Nicolas Otamendi: All over the place – looks low on confidence and Arsenal exploited that well. 4

Gael Clichy: Poor defending all game. Played Walcott onside for the opener. 4

Jesus Navas: Grew into the game and occasionally looked menacing going forward. 6

Kevin de Bruyne: Nice assist for Sane on the first goal. Pulled the strings in the early stages, looking more and more confident. 7

David Silva: Best player on the park. Ran the show; great assist for the second goal. Such a huge part of City’s style. 8

Leroy Sane: Another player who keeps growing in confidence. Composed finish for the first goal and his pace caused a lot of problems. 7

Raheem Sterling: Was removed early so City could reinforce the midfield. Before that looked to get on the ball as much as possible. 6

Sergio Aguero: Looked determined to prove a point. Intelligent runs and a great finish for the second goal. 7

Substitutes

Yaya Toure (for Sterling, 45 mins): Did give City the extra steel in midfield. 7

Pablo Zabaleta (for Silva, 89 mins): N/A