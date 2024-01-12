Arsenal on verge of signing multiple Champions League winner to fill key void; Everton set to seal double deal – Women’s Transfer News

Arsenal are about to address a goalkeeping absence by bringing in a reinforcement with a seriously impressive career, while one of their players is one of two Danes going to Everton, plus there’s some Manchester City clarification in Friday’s edition of Women’s Transfer News.

GOALKEEPER ADDITION ON ARSENAL AGENDA

Arsenal are aiming to finalise a deal to pick up Sarah Bouhaddi on a free transfer after her departure from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Jonas Eidevall’s side are on the lookout for short-term cover in goal, in anticipation of Sabrina D’Angelo going to the Gold Cup with Canada between February and March.

According to Arseblog News, the candidate Arsenal are closing in on is Bouhaddi, who could come in on a short-term basis.

The 37-year-old is currently a free agent and would bring a wealth of experience with her, having previously won the Champions League eight times with Lyon.

She was one shy of 150 caps for the French national team when she called time on her international career in 2020.

Now, there is a possibility for her to arrive in English football for the first time in her decorated career.

Asked about the prospect of adding Bouhaddi to his squad, Eidevall said on Friday: “She would be a player that we would prefer getting in but we have to wait until things are finalised.

“She can be an ideal candidate coming in short-term with her experience, leadership and qualities as a goalkeeper.

“Apart from bringing in another goalkeeper I don’t think, unless anything outside the box presents itself, we will be doing anymore incoming business.”

Before being pressed on Bouhaddi’s chances of joining Arsenal, Eidevall had elaborated: “I’m not going to comment on any individual goalkeepers in this regard.

“Ideally for us, we will be looking for a shorter term solution that will span over the international period when the Gold Cup is being played.”

DOUBLE DANISH DEAL FOR EVERTON

While Bouhaddi could be on her way in at Arsenal, one player on her way out could be Kathrine Kuhl, who is being tipped to join Everton.

DR Sporten recently reported that the midfielder is the subject of an agreement for a six-month loan at Everton, who will not have an option to buy her at the end of the spell.

At the age of 20, Arsenal have deemed it best for Kuhl to develop elsewhere for the time being.

Eidevall has confirmed: “Our preference with Ke would be to go to Everton on loan, for a number of reasons.

“I think the style of play they have would suit her in-possession abilities a lot. I think her number one thing to work and develop will be decision-making, and in order to do so she will need to be on the ball a lot of times, and I know she will be an important part of what they are trying to build.

“Also, because she has worked with the Everton manager before, I think that’s a really strong indicator for me that he knows her as both a player and as a person, so you can never get assurances in football but I think this is as close as you can get it, that she will get a lot of game time for them.”

Everton are also, per the same source, set to sign Rikke Marie Madsen.

The 26-year-old forward currently plays for North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, but is deemed likely to be presented as an Everton player before the week is out.

She will be signing an 18-month contract on Merseyside.

TAYLOR CLARIFIES CASTELLANOS FUTURE

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has been quizzed about the future of Deyna Castellanos after links with her leaving the club.

Graham Falk recently reported that Bay FC are close to taking Castellanos away from the WSL and into the NWSL.

Now, Taylor has addressed the attacker’s future, stating: “Nothing is confirmed currently.

“There are players who played a lot this season and players who haven’t played so much.

“Their concern, and obviously ours as well, is to make sure they’re getting that, whether it be with us or elsewhere.”

Man City signed Castellanos from Atletico Madrid in 2022, but has only started one WSL match this season for Taylor’s side.

