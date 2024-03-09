Arsenal ‘very hot’ on Serie A star chased by Man Utd, Chelsea; Arteta identifies top striker target

Arsenal are looking to sign a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window and a fresh report has revealed Mikel Arteta’s top target.

The Gunners’ current striker options of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored just nine Premier League goals between them this season.

Arsenal have still had an extremely impressive campaign so far, however, and sit in third place in the table as things stand – two points behind leaders Liverpool.

If Arsenal had a more prolific front man that would certainly help their title hopes, though, and Arteta has several exciting names on his shortlist.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are admirers of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who looks set to change clubs this summer despite his huge price tag of £100m.

Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen has also been linked with the Gunners, along with Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

However, it now seems that Arsenal have settled on another player as their priority striker target.

Arsenal tipped to launch summer offer for Joshua Zirkzee

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Arsenal are ‘very hot’ on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has been in fine form in Serie A.

The talented 22-year-old has scored 10 goals and made four assists in 26 league appearances for Bologna this term, and is a big reason why his team sit fourth in the table.

The report claims that Zirkzee’s former club Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on his situation as they have a ‘significant sell-on clause’ in his contract, so they’re hoping he will move for a big fee this summer.

Zirkzee is far from being a complete striker yet, but many think that he could replicate the success of Rasmus Hojlund, who has prospered with Manchester United since leaving Atalanta last summer.

It’s thought that Zirkzee will cost in the region of £43m this summer and a number of clubs are interested in signing him.

Man Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have all been linked with the Bologna star in recent weeks, but the Gunners are now reportedly leading the race.

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place for Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal seemingly ready to make their move.

If the youngster can live up to his sky-high potential, he will certainly be worth every penny of his £43m valuation.

