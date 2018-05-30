Arsenal want to tie up a deal for Sampdoria star ‘in coming weeks’

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is in demand with Arsenal and Napoli battling it out the land the star, according to reports.

It is all change at the Gunners this summer with Unai Emery replacing the outgoing Arsene Wenger, while Sven Mislintat and Raul Sanllehi are now in charge of transfers at the club.

Torreira is thought to be one of the Gunners main targets with the club hopeful of landing a defensive midfielder this summer.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web claims that Arsenal want to get an agreement in place in the coming weeks for the Uruguayan.

However, the report continues by suggesting that the Gunners will face competition from Serie A side Napoli for the 22-year-old’s services.

Arsenal, though, are believed to be the first club to make the initial contact with Sampdoria and are now seem to be leading the chase.

Any deal may have to wait until after the World Cup with Torreira named in Uruguay’s 26-man preliminary squad.