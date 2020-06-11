Thomas Partey’s father has told Arsenal they are not the only club keen to sign the wantaway Atletico Madrid midfielder.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the Gunners after the player himself named Arsenal as his chosen destination, as per a report.

Partey, who is under contract in Madrid until 2023, has apparently told friends he wants to join Mikel Arteta’s side, but Atletico are keen for him to pen a new deal, and most probably increase his buyout clause, which currently stands at €50m.

But a number of Partey’s international teammates are seemingly keen to see the player move on and Joseph Larweh Attamah recently urged him to move to the Premier League.

“I would be happy if he goes to Arsenal. He’s done everything at Atletico, and is recognised as one of the world’s best midfielders,” Attamah told Ghanaian outlet Citi TV, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“He has to go to another league to prove himself. He needs people to know he is capable of succeeding outside of Spain.”

Now Partey’s father – who claimed earlier in the year that Arsenal were “one step away” from signing his son – has spoken out again to remind the Gunners of the terms needed to trigger his transfer.

“My son’s current club Atletico Madrid has a release clause in Partey’s deal…this means that any club which shows interest in signing him must meet those demands,” Jacob Partey told SilverFM, as reported by Metro.

“So any team which meets Atletico’s demand will be able to sign my son, and not specifically Arsenal as rumoured in a section of the media.

“I always call my son and he is of age to decide on a move…I am ready to support his decision.”

Manchester United have also been mentioned as suitors for Partey but the main competition is believed to come from PSG.

Balague on Partey future

One man who doesn’t think Partey will end up at staying with Atletico is Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

“What I am hearing, he has a buyout clause of €50m, and Atletico would like him to sign a new contract,” Balague said. “But he is not signing a new contract, that is as much as I can tell you.

“Has there been contact? There was a very clear possibility of him moving to England last summer. Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all enquired. That is as much as we can say.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal were beaten 3-2 by Brentford in a behind-closed doors friendly at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Read the report here.