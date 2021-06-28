Arsenal react with stern warning as Villa bid increases for prized Arteta star

Arsenal have reportedly insisted that they will not consider selling Emile Smith Rowe for any price, after Aston Villa increased their transfer offer.

Villa began the transfer window in strong fashion by agreeing a club-record deal for Emiliano Buendia. However, club chiefs reportedly want to go further; boss Dean Smith wants Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse and could pay a ‘massive’ fee for the England international.

Arsenal youngster Smith Rowe completes a trio of midfield stars Villa hope to have recruited by the end of August.

After the Gunners rejected an opening bid of £25million, Sky Sports News reports that Villa have come back with another bid.

They have offered £30million this time around, but have faced the same response from Arsenal officials.

In fact, Arsenal have reportedly reiterated that they will not consider any offers for the 20-year-old.

Despite his young age, Smith Rowe proved pivotal in turning his club’s season around. He also saved Mikel Arteta from more intense scrutiny over his role as manager.

He came into the side at Christmas and inspired Arsenal’s first win in eight Premier League matches, a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, he netted the winner over the Blues in the return fixture at Stamford Bridge in May.

Nevertheless, Smith Rowe has only two years left on his contract and he has yet to renew. While Arsenal have made convincing him to do so a priority, they have had no luck so far.

In any case, the interest in the England Under-21 international will only increase next season if he continues his role in the bedrock of Arteta’s plans.

Those plans could see exciting additions around Smith Rowe help him progress even more. Reports claim that Arsenal are planning a £250million overhaul this summer.

Arsenal want Ben White transfer

Brighton defender Ben White is one name on that list, with the Gunners reportedly in advanced talks over his signing.

The England international enjoyed a fine season with the Seagulls, leading to his inclusion in the provisional Euro 2020 squad.

Now, one journalist has revealed the driving force behind the proposed transfer.