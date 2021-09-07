Arsenal to net welcome profit from forgotten man flying in Bundesliga

Reports claim Stuttgart will look to sign Arsenal misfit Konstantinos Mavropanos next summer as the defender continues to impress on loan for the German side.

The 23-year-old was a January 2018 signing for the Gunners. But the Greece international has barely kicked a ball for the north Londoners, enjoying temporary spells away from the club. He was loaned to Nurnberg for the second half of the 2019-2020 campaign, making 11 Bundesliga 2 starts.

And he was back in Germany the following season, stepping up to the Bundesliga with Stuttgart. The Athens-born ace enjoyed 19 starts among 21 top-flight appearances and has returned to Mercedes-Benz Arena for 2021-2022.

Former Arsenal sporting director Sven Mislintat is in charge of recruitment for Die Roten. And back in March he tipped the youngster to be given an opportunity by Mikel Arteta.

However, that has not happened after the signing of Ben White from Brighton. But the former PAS Giannina star has certainly made an impression at his loan club.

He has made three league appearances to date while also scoring his maiden goal for Die Schwaben. And German outlet Bild (via The Mirror) are suggesting the loan move will be made permanent next summer.

Arsenal paid Giannina £1.8m for the Greek stopper and may be set to make a slight profit. Stuttgart reportedly have an obligation to buy the defender for £2.6m if they remain in the Bundesliga.

The report adds that relegation will mean they only have an option to buy.

Mavropanos popular in Stuttgart

Mavropanos may have failed to make the grade at the Emirates but he is already a fans favourite at Stuttgart. Mislintat is also a big fan of the central defender, having been responsible for signing him while working at Arsenal.

He previously said of the player: “I like his offensive drive. In training you can always see outstanding offensive actions with him.”

The one issue over a permanent switch may be Mavropanos’ injury record. He does spend his fair share of time on the treatment table and that could be a concern for any suitor.

But, when fit, the man with four Greece caps seems a player heading in the right direction. He was linked with a £7m move to Stuttgart this summer.

But they will not have to fork out as much if a deal is done at the end of the season.

