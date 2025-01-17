Arsenal well placed to secure ‘imminent’ signing after Man Utd pull out

Arsenal are well placed to sign a record-breaking midfielder after Manchester United exited the race, while a report has revealed how much the deal will cost.

The transfer headlines at Arsenal this month – at least from an arrivals perspective – have revolded around Martin Zubimendi and the club’s search for a potent new striker.

However, bubbling away behind the scenes is the club’s efforts to bring one of world football’s brightest young talents to north London.

Sverre Nypan might not be a familiar name to most, though if he lives up to his vast potential, he’ll be a household name before long.

TEAMtalk revealed back on December 18 that a multitude of high-powered clubs – including Man Utd – were in talks with the Norwegian midfielder’s camp.

Others who’d scouted the player included Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea are also keen on the talented youngster.

Nypan plays for Norwegian side Rosenborg where he’s scooped their last two Young Player of the Year awards. However, ahead of the new Norwegian season kicking off next month, Rosenborg look set to cash in on their prized asset.

Per the latest from Norwegian outlet TV2, the race to land Nypan involving many of Europe’s biggest sides is ‘nearing a conclusion.’

The number of clubs who remain in the race has been narrowed down, with the report claiming Man Utd are NOT among the final contenders.

However, Arsenal as well as Manchester City are among those who remain and ‘a decision regarding Nypan’s future is imminent.’

Suggesting Nypan will decide to move to the Premier League, TV2 labelled the English top flight a ‘hot destination’ in the eyes of the player.

On the subject of cost, the report concluded a Nypan deal is expected to set the buying club back 150million Norwegian Krone, which converts to around £10.8million.

Who is Sverre Nypan?

The teenage midfielder is already a regular for Norway’s Under-21 side despite being just 18 years of age.

Aside from winning back-to-back Young Player of the Year awards at Rosenborg, he was also named the Eliteserien (Norwegian top division) Young Player of the Year in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons too.

Nypan set a club record when debuting for Rosenborg’s senior side back in 2022. The starlet was aged just 15 years, 10 months and 18 days at that time, becoming the club’s youngest ever player to compete in a competitive fixture.

He’s quickly proven a revelation in the senior side and bagged eight goals and seven assists in league competition alone from midfield last season.

Offering insight into exactly what type of player Nypan is, FotMob described the youngster as ‘well-rounded’ and not weak defensively despite his natural inclination to attack.

Nypan likes to operate in pockets of space between the lines and boasts ‘exceptional close control.’

His mesmeric dribbling was also labelled one of the most ‘eye-catching aspects of his game.’

One potential area within Nypan’s game that has room for improvement, per the report, is his weaker left foot.

