Arsenal, West Ham urged to change tack as Real misfit’s plans revealed

Real Madrid’s forgotten striker Luka Jovic is reportedly on the radar of both Arsenal and West Ham United but has his eyes on a move elsewhere.

The 23-year-old was a big-money capture for Los Blancos in the summer of 2019. The Spanish giants paid German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt a reported €60m for the Serbia international. He inked a six-year contract at the Bernabeu but has failed to hit the heights in LaLiga.

Having scored 36 goals from 75 appearances in all competitions with the Bundesliga outfit, much was expected of the hitman. However, he made just four starts among 17 top-flight appearances in 2019-2020, scoring only two goals. After featuring for 149 minutes in the league during the first half of last term, he was sent back to Frankfurt on loan.

While not setting the world alight, the former Red Star Belgrade ace did enjoy more playing time. He bagged four goals from 18 league appearances before returning to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Thoughts that his Real career might now take off under Carlo Ancelotti seem to have been a false dawn. The Italian tactician does not appear to rate the forward, handing him just 22 minutes of league action to date.

Manchester United were linked over the summer, per The Express. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a big fan despite his recent struggles.

However nothing came of that rumour and the Red Devils managed to land Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. But it seems as though the London duo have their eyes on the man with six Serbia goals under his belt.

Premier League not a priority for Jovic

Jovic seemed at home playing in the German top-flight, with 27 goals in all competitions in 2018-19. He has yet to spark elsewhere and Eurosport suggest a move back to the Bundesliga is now on his mind.

But the former Benfica player is also open to playing in Serie A. The Hammers and Gunners are thought to be in the market for a new striker.

Both have been mentioned as possible suitors for Jovic but may now have to consider alternatives. With limited playing opportunities, there is every chance that the Loznica-born ace will look for a January loan move once again.

Despite his current struggles, there will be no shortage of clubs willing to take him for the second half of the campaign. The Premier League pair may look to get involved in the new year.

But they will have work to do to convince him that England is the place to be.

