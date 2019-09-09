Arsenal, West Ham interest urges Juventus to open winger talks

An Arsenal and West Ham attacking target has revealed that he is set to hold talks with Juventus over his future at the club.

Juan Cuadrado has only appeared in 19 minutes of the Serie A action under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, with the winger expected to be used mainly as a right-back following the sale of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City.

Juve do have Danilo, who moved in the opposite direction in the Cancelo deal, and Mattia De Sciglio as options in that position, but Cuadrado’s wish to play further forward is hampered by the Italian champions also having Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi in their squad.

The 31-year-old’s contract will expire next summer and Cuadrado, who was linked with moves to both Arsenal and West Ham over the summer, confirmed that he will sit down with the club after the international break.

“I’m very happy and grateful, I have one year left with Juventus,” he told reporters.

“As soon as I return we have a meeting to see what happens. I’m in the hands of God to make the best decision.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!