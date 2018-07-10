Arsenal, West Ham put off signing Newcastle boss Benitez over clause

Arsenal are among several potential employers put off by the ‘shackle clause’ of Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, according to reports in Spain.

El Confidencial – as translated by Sport Witness – claim that Newcastle’s demands for £6m compensation even stood in the way of Benitez coaching Spain at the World Cup when Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament.

Luis Enrique has since been employed by Spain. Coincidentally, he had also been linked with the Arsenal job.

This report claims that Arsenal, West Ham and another unnamed English club have reportedly been put off by the £6m fee that has been described as a ‘shackle clause’.

The Gunners then employed Unai Emery – who has enjoyed an excellent summer so far – while West Ham appointed Manuel Pellegrini.

