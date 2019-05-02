Arsenal, West Ham target comments on chances of Juventus exit

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has quashed talk of a potential move to Arsenal, West Ham, Sevilla or AC Milan this summer by insisting he is “very happy” at Juventus.

Reports had claimed that the former Chelsea star, who has started only 10 Serie A matches this season, was no longer wanted in Turin and would be sold at the right price.

Both Sevilla and Valencia were said to be in the running to land the 30-year-old Colombia star, who missed four months of the season due to injury, while London rivals Arsenal and West Ham were reportedly leading any Premier League interest.

However, Cuadrado insists that he does not want to go anywhere, telling Sky Italia: “I am very happy in Juventus and in the city, my family is adapted to the city and I have one more year of contract, but not only depends on me.

The former Fiorentina star’s current contract expires in June 2020 and the report goes on to state that Sevilla believe a bid of €15m may be enough to complete a deal.

