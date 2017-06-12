Arsenal, West Ham target will consider Milan exit, says agent

Carlos Bacca’s agent has admitted the Colombia striker will strongly consider a move away from AC Milan this summer.

The former Sevilla hitman was strongly linked with a move to both Arsenal and West Ham last summer, with the Hammers having a bid accepted only for the player to snub the move.

Bacca went on to feature in 31 games for the Rossoneri this season, scoring 14 times, but his game time is likely to be severely limited next season, with the club expected to spend heavily in the transfer market this summer.

Milan have already snapped up midfielder Franck Kessie from Atalanta, but it is the capture of Porto striker Andre Silva for £33million earlier on Monday that puts his future at the San Siro is most jeopardy.

And his agent, speaking with French publication Telefoot, admits the Colombian will give serious consideration to a move away this summer.

“Remember the player has three years of contract with Milan. We have not talked about anything with the Rossoneri officials for the moment, but we all know that the summer will be long,” his agent said.

“No one knows what’s going to happen in the coming weeks. The player has been approached by several big European clubs – I can’t say who.

“But the bottom line is Carlos wants to play, and if he’s told that he won’t at Milan, there is a good chance he will go.”

PSG are one of the clubs linked with Bacca and his agent admitted he could be tempted by the move: “Today Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 is one of the best in Europe, but Bacca wants to stay here despite the interest of these European clubs.

“The economic side is not a priority for him at this time.”

Bacca, 30, is expected to cost in the region of £25million if he leaves Milan this summer.