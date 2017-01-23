Arsenal will find a compromise over new Alexis deal – Campbell

Arsenal will tie down Alexis Sanchez to a new contract if they make certain sacrifices, according to the Gunners’ former defender Sol Campbell.

Chilean star Sanchez underlined his importance to the Gunners with a sublime injury-time penalty winner to secure all three points at home to Burnley on Sunday and keep alive Arsenal’s interest in the title race.

However, with the player still yet to sign a new deal at the club, Campbell has urged Arsenal fans not to panic and that a new deal will be agreed – providing a compromise is reached.

He told Sky Sports: “I think there are a lot of things behind the scenes and it’s all about cutting a deal, getting the deal done and sometimes compromising.

“Depending on how far the compromises go, it could be him compromising, it could be the club compromising, who knows? But I think everyone is out there to get the deal done.

“That fantastic penalty reminds me of Thierry Henry, he used to score a lot of those type of penalties.

“But he [Sanchez] has comes in, his attitude is tremendous, he is one of the players that I have seen in the last five to 10 years that has come into Arsenal and bang, straight away he is working, he’s scoring goals and he’s into it.

“He’s not taken six months to get going or one year to get going at the club, so that should keep him in good stead. Hopefully the board come and get the deal done.”

On Saturday, Campbell offered to help John Stones find top form at Manchester City, should the North-West club take him on as a defensive coach.

Campbell said: “Let me get up to Manchester City and help Stones out, turn it around for him.

“I could probably turn around Stones in a couple of months.

“He’s made mistakes because he’s doing too much. It’s all about recognising that. If that’s the way I get in to start off, that’s what I want to do. I’d love to do that.”